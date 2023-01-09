Shehnaaz Gill To Nora Fatehi, Bigg Boss Contestants Who Got Break In Salman Khan's Films

Salman
Khan's
most
popular
non-fiction
television
reality
show,
Bigg
Boss
has
seen
a
lot
of
contestants
that
went
on
to
win
the
hearts
of
the
audience
and
touch
whole
new
heights
of
popularity
and
growth
in
their
careers.
The
Bollywood
superstar
is
well
known
for
launching
some
great
talents
in
the
industry.
Having
hosted
Bigg
Boss
for
12
years,
Salman
Khan
has
also
given
a
big
break
in
films
to
some
contestants
after
they
have
served
their
stint
on
the
show.
This
has
further
framed
the
career
graph
of
the
Bigg
Boss
contestants
who
have
bagged
a
role
opposite
Salman
Khan.
So,
here
top
5
celebrities
who
have
grabbed
a
role
in
films
opposite
Salman
Khan
post
their
stint
at
Bigg
Boss.
The
way
Shehnaaz
Gill
has
impressed
the
audience
during
her
stint
in
Bigg
Boss
season
13
is
well
known
to
everyone.
She
has
certainly
introduced
a
distinct
charm
of
cuteness
that
not
only
left
the
audience
but
also
the
host
Salman
Khan
impressed.
This
has
made
her
beg
a
role
in
Salman
khan's
highly
anticipated
movie
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan.
This
one
is
indeed
one
of
the
biggest
breaks
any
contestant
has
ever
begged
from
Bigg
Boss.
Nora
Fatehi
was
a
contestant
in
Bigg
Boss
season
9.
While
she
is
a
well-known
name
today
for
super
hit
dance
numbers,
like
Dilbar,
and
Garmi
among
others.
Post
her
stint
at
Bigg
Boss
her
career
graph
has
truly
turned
upward
while
she
also
grabbed
a
role
opposite
Salman
Khan
in
Bharat.
Ashmit
Patel
appeared
in
Bigg
Boss
season
4
and
this
is
the
time
when
his
career
graph
was
redefined
when
he
grabbed
a
role
alongside
Salman
Khan
in
Jai
Ho
post
the
show.
This
has
indeed
made
him
grab
some
other
projects
as
well.
Remember
Sana
Khan
from
Bigg
Boss
6? During
her
journey,
the
actress
managed
to
grab
the
attention
of
Salman
Khan,
who
helped
her
realise
her
dreams
of
working
for
the
big
screen.
Sana
grabbed
her
role
in
the
2014
release
Jai
Ho
opposite
Salman
Khan.
Armaan
Kohli
grabbed
the
attention
of
Salman
Khan
when
he
participated
in
Bigg
Boss
7.
While
the
actor
took
a
break
from
movies,
his
successful
journey
in
the
BB7
house
helped
him
in
grabbing
the
role
of
an
antagonist
in
Prem
Ratan
Dhan
Payo.
The
film
co-starring
Sonam
Kapoor
and
Neil
Nitin
Mukesh
marked
the
comeback
of
Armaan
to
cinema.