Siddharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride-To-Be Turned To Be A Perfect Bridesmaid As She Grooved To 'For Aisha' Tune
As we all gear up to witness the most anticipated Bollywood shaadi of the season, here's is a throwback video of the bride-to-be Kiara Advani dishing out major bridesmaid goals as she grooves in a fuschia pink outfit
Celebrity
weddings
are
undoubtedly
a
major
attraction
for
everyone
and
every
time
a
b-town
actor
or
actress
is
said
to
be
tying
the
knot,
it
leaves
the
fans
mesmerised
with
the
dreamy
ceremony!
This
wedding
season,
we
are
all
set
to
witness
the
grand
Bollywood
shaadi
and
the
fans
clearly
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
We
are
talking
about
Kiara
Advani
with
Sidharth
Malhotra
who
are
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
February
6.
Needless
to
say,
the
fans
are
waiting
with
bated
breath
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
the
wedding
festivities.
While
the
actors
have
surely
tried
to
keep
the
news
under
wraps,
it
is
being
reported
that
they
will
have
a
lavish
wedding
at
the
grand
Suryagrah
fort
palace
in
Jaisalmer.
The
wedding
preps
have
begun
in
full
swing
and
fans
are
anticipating
every
detail
of
the
wedding.
Amid
this,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
a
throwback
video
of
Kiara
Advani
from
her
sister's
wedding
wherein
she
was
seen
dishing
out
major
relationship
goals.
In
the
video,
the
Govinda
Naam
Mera
actress
looked
ultra-glamaourous
in
a
fuchsia
pink
thigh-high
slit
outfit.
She
had
paired
it
with
which
she
paired
with
long
heels
and
completed
the
look
with
minimal
make
up.
In
the
video,
Kiara
was
seen
grooving
to
the
tunes
of
For
Aisha,
from
The
Sky
Is
Pink
by
MEMBA,
Evan
Giia,
and
Nooran
Sisters
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
wedding,
it
is
reported
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
might
ditch
Sabyasachi
and
opt
for
her
dearest
friend
Manish
Malhotra's
fashion
couture.
On
the
other
hand,
the
wedding
at
the
Suryagarh
Palace
is
said
to
be
a
close-knit
affair
and
will
be
attended
only
by
Sid
and
Kiara's
close
friends
and
family.
A
source
also
informed
a
leading
daily
that
the
security
arrangement
at
the
hotel
is
being
looked
upon
to
keep
the
wedding
a
private
affair.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 17:10 [IST]