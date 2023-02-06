Sidharth Kiara Wedding: Did THIS Actress Suggest The Couple To Get Married In Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace?

Bollywood
actors
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra's
pre-wedding
festivities
have
begun
in
full
swing
at
the
luxurious
Suryagarh
Palace
in
Jaisalmer.
While
earlier
it
was
being
reported
that
the
wedding
will
take
place
on
February
6,
now
multiple
media
reports
suggest
that
the
wedding
has
been
postponed.
The
couple
will
now
tie
the
knot
on
February
7,
Tuesday.
The
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremony
reportedly
took
place
on
February
5.
And
as
per
India
Today,
a
special
performance
was
organized
by
the
families.
The
playlist
included
Kiara-Sid's
hit
songs
like
Kala
Chashma,
Bijlee,
Rangisaari,
Disco
Deewane
and
Nachne
De
Saare
among
others.
Some
media
reports
also
say
that
Kiara's
brother
Mishaal,
who
is
a
rapper
and
composer,
sang
a
special
song
for
the
couple.
Etimes
also
reported
that
the
couple
will
host
a
welcome
lunch
today,
February
6,
at
the
Courtyard
of
Suryagarh
palace
for
the
wedding
guests.
Talking
about
the
wedding
venue,
Rajasthan
seems
to
have
become
Bollywood
celebs'
favorite
for
destination
weddings.
Earlier
Nick
Jonas-Priyanka
Chopra
and
Vicky
Kaushal-Katrina
Kaif,
too
took
the
plunge
at
Umaid
Bhawan
Palace
and
Six
Senses
Fort
respectively.
Now,
a
report
in
BollywoodLife
suggests
that
it
was
Bollywood
actress
Katrina
Kaif
who
suggested
the
couple
go
the
royal
way
for
their
shaadi.
She
shared
her
experience
of
getting
married
with
Vicky
Kaushal
at
The
Six
Senses
Fort
with
Sidharth.
The
report
also
suggests
that
Sid
and
Kiara's
wedding
was
fixed
before
they
both
made
an
appearance
at
Karan
Johar's
show
Koffee
With
Karan
season
7.
After
the
show,
Vicky
and
Katrina
had
a
good
chat
and
then
they
asked
the
Mission
Majnu
star
to
go
the
royal
way
for
his
wedding
with
Kiara.
Meanwhile,
the
guests
including
friends
and
family
have
already
reached
the
venue
and
are
quite
elated
to
witness
the
biggest
shaadi
of
the
year.
Those
spotted
include
Shahid
Kapoor
with
his
wife
Mira,
Karan
Johar,
Manish
Malhotra,
Armaan
Jain
with
his
wife
Anissa
Malhotra,
Producer
Ashvini
Yardi
and
singer
Ankit
Tiwari
among
others.
Isha
Ambani
with
her
husband
Anand
Piramal,
Akash
Ambani
with
wife
Shloka
Mehta
have
also
arrived
at
the
venue.
Post
the
wedding,
the
couple
is
said
to
host
two
receptions,
one
in
Delhi,
and
one
in
Mumbai.
Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2023, 14:31 [IST]