Sidharth Kiara Wedding: Did THIS Actress Suggest The Couple To Get Married In Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace?

Did this Bollywood actress ask Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to tie the knot at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace?

Bollywood actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pre-wedding festivities have begun in full swing at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. While earlier it was being reported that the wedding will take place on February 6, now multiple media reports suggest that the wedding has been postponed. The couple will now tie the knot on February 7, Tuesday.

The mehendi and sangeet ceremony reportedly took place on February 5. And as per India Today, a special performance was organized by the families.

The playlist included Kiara-Sid's hit songs like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare among others. Some media reports also say that Kiara's brother Mishaal, who is a rapper and composer, sang a special song for the couple.

Etimes also reported that the couple will host a welcome lunch today, February 6, at the Courtyard of Suryagarh palace for the wedding guests.

Talking about the wedding venue, Rajasthan seems to have become Bollywood celebs' favorite for destination weddings. Earlier Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, too took the plunge at Umaid Bhawan Palace and Six Senses Fort respectively. Now, a report in BollywoodLife suggests that it was Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif who suggested the couple go the royal way for their shaadi. She shared her experience of getting married with Vicky Kaushal at The Six Senses Fort with Sidharth.

The report also suggests that Sid and Kiara's wedding was fixed before they both made an appearance at Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan season 7. After the show, Vicky and Katrina had a good chat and then they asked the Mission Majnu star to go the royal way for his wedding with Kiara.

Meanwhile, the guests including friends and family have already reached the venue and are quite elated to witness the biggest shaadi of the year. Those spotted include Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Armaan Jain with his wife Anissa Malhotra, Producer Ashvini Yardi and singer Ankit Tiwari among others. Isha Ambani with her husband Anand Piramal, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta have also arrived at the venue.

Post the wedding, the couple is said to host two receptions, one in Delhi, and one in Mumbai.