Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Celeb Mehendi Artist, Who Did Deepika Padukone’s Bridal Mehendi, Jets Off To Jaisalmer

Bollywood
actors
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
all
set
to
walk
down
the
aisle
over
the
weekend.
As
per
reports,
the
wedding
will
take
place
at
the
grand
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace
in
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
Reportedly,
the
wedding
festivities
will
kick
start
on
February
4
and
the
couple
will
take
the
wedding
vows
on
February
6.
Both
Kiara
and
Sidharth
have
chosen
not
to
make
it
official
as
yet,
however,
reports
suggest
that
the
wedding
preps
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
Amidst
this,
celebrity
mehendi
artist
Veena
Nagda
took
to
Instagram
and
shared
pictures
of
her
jetting
off
to
Rajasthan
to
attend
a
'big
fat
Indian
wedding'.
Although
her
post
did
not
confirm
that
she
will
be
there
for
Kiara
and
Sidharth's
wedding,
it
is
speculated
that
she
will
be
the
designated
mehendi
artist
at
the
couple's
much-awaited
shaadi.
Earlier,
Veena
had
flown
off
to
Lake
Como
for
Deepika
Padukone's
wedding
with
Ranveer
Singh
in
2018.
She
was
also
present
at
Varun
Dhawan
and
Natasha
Dalal's
wedding
and
it
was
reported
that
she
did
mehendi
for
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif
too.
Meanwhile,
a
leading
daily
also
reported
that
a
guest
list
of
100-125
people
has
been
prepared
for
the
big
day.
Several
Bollywood
biggies
like
Karan
Johar,
Rohit
Shetty,
Isha
Ambani,
Shahid
Kapoor,
and
Mira
Rajput
among
others
are
said
to
attend
Sidharth
and
Kiara's
wedding.
The
reports
also
say
that
around
80
rooms
have
been
booked
at
the
luxury
palace
in
Jaisalmer
and
a
fleet
of
70
cars
has
been
booked
for
the
guests.
While
everyone
is
gearing
up
to
witness
the
big
fat
wedding,
Sid's
family
is
said
to
be
preparing
for
a
surprise
performance
to
welcome
Kiara
into
the
family.
Well,
we
are
surely
excited
to
witness
one
of
the
biggest
B-town
shaadis,
and
also
waiting
to
see
who's
who
of
the
film
industry
makes
it
to
the
ceremonies,
what
about
you?
Stay
tuned
to
keep
yourself
updated!
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 19:11 [IST]