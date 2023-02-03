Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Celeb Mehendi Artist, Who Did Deepika Padukone’s Bridal Mehendi, Jets Off To Jaisalmer

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to walk down the aisle over the weekend. As per reports, the wedding will take place at the grand Suryagarh Fort Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will kick start on February 4 and the couple will take the wedding vows on February 6. Both Kiara and Sidharth have chosen not to make it official as yet, however, reports suggest that the wedding preps are going on in full swing. Amidst this, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda took to Instagram and shared pictures of her jetting off to Rajasthan to attend a 'big fat Indian wedding'. Although her post did not confirm that she will be there for Kiara and Sidharth's wedding, it is speculated that she will be the designated mehendi artist at the couple's much-awaited shaadi. Earlier, Veena had flown off to Lake Como for Deepika Padukone's wedding with Ranveer Singh in 2018. She was also present at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding and it was reported that she did mehendi for Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif too.

Meanwhile, a leading daily also reported that a guest list of 100-125 people has been prepared for the big day. Several Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput among others are said to attend Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The reports also say that around 80 rooms have been booked at the luxury palace in Jaisalmer and a fleet of 70 cars has been booked for the guests.

While everyone is gearing up to witness the big fat wedding, Sid's family is said to be preparing for a surprise performance to welcome Kiara into the family. Well, we are surely excited to witness one of the biggest B-town shaadis, and also waiting to see who's who of the film industry makes it to the ceremonies, what about you? Stay tuned to keep yourself updated!