Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras In MM Couture; 150 Custom-Designed Outfits Ready, Deets Inside!
Get ready to witness the biggest Bollywood shaadi of the year. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have reached the venue. And, here we bring to you all the updates on the couple's and their families outfits.
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding
day
is
almost
here.
The
couple
and
their
family
members
have
reached
the
venue
where
the
pre-wedding
festivities
have
started.
While
we
have
kept
you
updated
with
every
detail
about
the
wedding,
it
is
now
time
to
update
you
on
the
couple's
beautiful
outfits
which
we
all
have
been
longing
to
see.
Quite
a
few
times,
Kiara
was
spotted
arriving
at
the
ace
designer
and
her
dearest
friend,
Manish
Malhotra's
house.
And
it
was
speculated
that
the
couple
will
opt
for
MM
couture
for
their
Big
Day.
Well,
it
has
turned
out
to
be
true.
It
is
being
reported
that
the
ace
designer
has
custom-made
around
150
outfits
for
the
wedding.
A
source
close
to
a
leading
website
has
revealed
that
it
will
indeed
be
a
MM
wedding.
Kiara
and
Sid
will
be
decked
out
in
Manisha
Malhotra's
collection
for
the
pre-wedding
functions
as
well
as
the
wedding
and
the
ace
designer
has
also
made
around
150
outfits,
especially
for
the
bride
and
groom's
family
members.
Well,
now
we
just
can't
wait
to
get
our
hands
on
pictures
from
the
lavish
wedding!
Meanwhile,
the
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace
in
Jaisalmer
is
all
decked
up
to
host
the
grand
wedding.
Security
arrangements
are
high
and
it
is
reported
that
it
will
be
taken
care
of
by
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
ex-bodyguard
Yaseen.
The
wedding
is
said
to
see
a
footfall
of
around
VVIPs
which
includes
several
big
names
of
the
cinema
fraternity.
Several
Bollywood
biggies
like
Karan
Johar,
Rohit
Shetty,
Isha
Ambani,
Shahid
Kapoor,
and
Mira
Rajput
among
others
are
said
to
attend
the
wedding.
Meanwhile,
Sid's
family
is
said
to
be
preparing
for
a
surprise
performance
to
welcome
Kiara
into
the
family.
Well,
we
are
surely
excited
to
witness
one
of
the
biggest
B-town
shaadis,
and
also
waiting
to
see
who's
who
of
the
film
industry
makes
it
to
the
ceremonies,
what
about
you?
Stay
tuned
to
keep
yourself
updated!
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 18:18 [IST]