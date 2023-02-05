    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Courtyard Sangeet, Lunch, Reception Venue & A Late Honeymoon In The Cards

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will take wedding vows at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
    Sidharth-Kiara Honeymoon DETAILS Out!

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are just a few hours away from becoming husband and wife. The wedding venue is lit, and sangeet preparations have already started at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The couple, along with their family members and guests, have reached the wedding destination. Meanwhile, videos and pictures of guests arriving at Jaisalmer airport have been doing the rounds on social media. The couple is set to take their relationship to a new level in the presence of loved ones and family members.

    SIDHARTH-KIARA WEDDING DAY

    The wedding festivities will take place from 6 with haldi and mehndi ceremonies. Meanwhile, it is reported that a welcome lunch has been arranged at Suryagarh's Courtyard, which will be followed by a sangeet at the Sunset Patio on February 6.

    The Haldi ceremony is expected to take place on February 7 between the two types of havelis, followed by the lavish wedding in Bawdi. Reception will be followed after this one same date at the hotel's Celebration Lawn.

    HONEYMOON

    As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara will not go on their honeymoon soon after their wedding. The couple is said to perform post-wedding rituals according to Punjabi and Sindhi traditions in the presence of their families, and as both actors have some pending work commitments, they are said to wrap up their professional works after post-wedding rituals. Sid has Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force to complete, while Kiara too has some work-related responsibilities.

    Once they are finally free from their work commitments, the newlyweds will plan their honeymoon trip. Meanwhile, it is also speculated that the couple might jet off to the Maldives for their honeymoon. However, given Kiara and Sid's secrecy, there has been no confirmation of the same.

