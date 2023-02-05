Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Courtyard Sangeet, Lunch, Reception Venue & A Late Honeymoon In The Cards

Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra
are
just
a
few
hours
away
from
becoming
husband
and
wife.
The
wedding
venue
is
lit,
and
sangeet
preparations
have
already
started
at
Suryagarh
Palace,
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
The
couple,
along
with
their
family
members
and
guests,
have
reached
the
wedding
destination.
Meanwhile,
videos
and
pictures
of
guests
arriving
at
Jaisalmer
airport
have
been
doing
the
rounds
on
social
media.
The
couple
is
set
to
take
their
relationship
to
a
new
level
in
the
presence
of
loved
ones
and
family
members.
SIDHARTH-KIARA
WEDDING
DAY
The
wedding
festivities
will
take
place
from
6
with
haldi
and
mehndi
ceremonies.
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
a
welcome
lunch
has
been
arranged
at
Suryagarh's
Courtyard,
which
will
be
followed
by
a
sangeet
at
the
Sunset
Patio
on
February
6.
The
Haldi
ceremony
is
expected
to
take
place
on
February
7
between
the
two
types
of
havelis,
followed
by
the
lavish
wedding
in
Bawdi.
Reception
will
be
followed
after
this
one
same
date
at
the
hotel's
Celebration
Lawn.
As
per
reports,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
not
go
on
their
honeymoon
soon
after
their
wedding.
The
couple
is
said
to
perform
post-wedding
rituals
according
to
Punjabi
and
Sindhi
traditions
in
the
presence
of
their
families,
and
as
both
actors
have
some
pending
work
commitments,
they
are
said
to
wrap
up
their
professional
works
after
post-wedding
rituals.
Sid
has
Rohit
Shetty's
web
series
Indian
Police
Force
to
complete,
while
Kiara
too
has
some
work-related
responsibilities.
Once
they
are
finally
free
from
their
work
commitments,
the
newlyweds
will
plan
their
honeymoon
trip.
Meanwhile,
it
is
also
speculated
that
the
couple
might
jet
off
to
the
Maldives
for
their
honeymoon.
However,
given
Kiara
and
Sid's
secrecy,
there
has
been
no
confirmation
of
the
same.