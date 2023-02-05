Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Isha Ambani, Shahid-Mira, Karan Johar, Confirmed Guests List, No Phone Policy And More

It's time to witness Bollywood's most-anticipated wedding, as actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to marry on February 7. After secretly dating each other, the Shershah couple will enter the nuptials at Rajasthan's luxurious Suryagrah Jaisalmer. The wedding is said to take place in an intimate yet grand ceremony, with their family members and close friends in attendance.

Sidharth and Kiara were spotted arriving on Saturday at the wedding venue, followed by their guests. It has been reported that the wedding festivities will take place on Sunday and include events like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet. Though both the bride and groom have not spoken about the wedding, Sidharth's mother Rimma Malhotra and brother Harshad Malhotra have said that they are super excited to welcome Kiara to their family.

BRIDE AND GROOM

Kiara Advani was seen landing at Jaisalmer airport with fashion designer Manish Malhotra on Saturday, followed by her father Jagdeep Advani and mother Genevieve. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was seen arriving at Jaisalmer airport later that day, accompanied by family members. His father, Sunil Malhotra, mother, and brother, along with his wife, were also spotted at the airport. Sidharth's extended family from Delhi were seen arriving at the wedding venue on Sunday.



GUESTS AT KIARA-SIDHARTH WEDDING

Kiara and Sid's wedding will be attended by close family members and friends. Celebrities like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and Isha Ambani were seen leaving for the wedding venue. Kiara's co-star Ram Charan, Salman Khan, and Varun Dhawan are likely to grace the lavish wedding on Tuesday. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Producer Ashvini Yardi, who backed Kiara's debut film Fugly. Armaan Jain and his wife, Anissa Malhotra, were also spotted at the Jaisalmer airport. Earlier, it was reported that the couple would be inviting their co-stars, including Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet, Jackky Bhagnani, and others, to their wedding.

NO PHONE POLICY

Just like celebrity couples like Katrina-Vicky, Athiya-KL Rahul, Kiara, and Sidharth will also have a no-phone policy at their wedding functions. Guests from both parties have been requested not to post any images and videos from the wedding venue on social media.

Reportedly, 80 rooms have been booked at Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the guests and 70 luxury cars have been arranged to ferry the guests to the wedding venue.