Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Isha Ambani, Shahid-Mira, Karan Johar, Confirmed Guests List, No Phone Policy And More

It's
time
to
witness
Bollywood's
most-anticipated
wedding,
as
actors
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
set
to
marry
on
February
7.
After
secretly
dating
each
other,
the
Shershah
couple
will
enter
the
nuptials
at
Rajasthan's
luxurious
Suryagrah
Jaisalmer.
The
wedding
is
said
to
take
place
in
an
intimate
yet
grand
ceremony,
with
their
family
members
and
close
friends
in
attendance.
Sidharth
and
Kiara
were
spotted
arriving
on
Saturday
at
the
wedding
venue,
followed
by
their
guests.
It
has
been
reported
that
the
wedding
festivities
will
take
place
on
Sunday
and
include
events
like
haldi,
mehendi,
and
sangeet.
Though
both
the
bride
and
groom
have
not
spoken
about
the
wedding,
Sidharth's
mother
Rimma
Malhotra
and
brother
Harshad
Malhotra
have
said
that
they
are
super
excited
to
welcome
Kiara
to
their
family.
BRIDE
AND
GROOM
Kiara
Advani
was
seen
landing
at
Jaisalmer
airport
with
fashion
designer
Manish
Malhotra
on
Saturday,
followed
by
her
father
Jagdeep
Advani
and
mother
Genevieve.
Sidharth
Malhotra,
on
the
other
hand,
was
seen
arriving
at
Jaisalmer
airport
later
that
day,
accompanied
by
family
members.
His
father,
Sunil
Malhotra,
mother,
and
brother,
along
with
his
wife,
were
also
spotted
at
the
airport.
Sidharth's
extended
family
from
Delhi
were
seen
arriving
at
the
wedding
venue
on
Sunday.
Sidharth-Kiara
Wedding:
Couple's
Jaw-Dropping
Net
Worth,
Some
Of
The
Expensive
Things
They
Own
GUESTS
AT
KIARA-SIDHARTH
WEDDING
Kiara
and
Sid's
wedding
will
be
attended
by
close
family
members
and
friends.
Celebrities
like
Karan
Johar,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Mira
Rajput,
and
Isha
Ambani
were
seen
leaving
for
the
wedding
venue.
Kiara's
co-star
Ram
Charan,
Salman
Khan,
and
Varun
Dhawan
are
likely
to
grace
the
lavish
wedding
on
Tuesday.
Earlier,
reports
said
that
100-125
guests
would
attend
the
wedding
besides
the
families
of
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani.
Producer
Ashvini
Yardi,
who
backed
Kiara's
debut
film
Fugly.
Armaan
Jain
and
his
wife,
Anissa
Malhotra,
were
also
spotted
at
the
Jaisalmer
airport.
Earlier,
it
was
reported
that
the
couple
would
be
inviting
their
co-stars,
including
Varun
Dhawan,
Vicky
Kaushal,
Katrina
Kaif,
Rakul
Preet,
Jackky
Bhagnani,
and
others,
to
their
wedding.
NO
PHONE
POLICY
Just
like
celebrity
couples
like
Katrina-Vicky,
Athiya-KL
Rahul,
Kiara,
and
Sidharth
will
also
have
a
no-phone
policy
at
their
wedding
functions.
Guests
from
both
parties
have
been
requested
not
to
post
any
images
and
videos
from
the
wedding
venue
on
social
media.
Sidharth-Kiara
Wedding:
When
Bride
To
Be
Spilled
Beans
About
The
Qualities
She
Wants
In
Her
Dream
Man
Reportedly,
80
rooms
have
been
booked
at
Suryagarh
Palace
of
Jaisalmer
for
the
guests
and
70
luxury
cars
have
been
arranged
to
ferry
the
guests
to
the
wedding
venue.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 19:49 [IST]