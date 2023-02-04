Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Not Jaisalmer, This Is The Place Where The Couple Had Earlier Decided To Get Married

Bollywood
actors
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding
news
has
created
a
frenzy
amongst
their
fans.
The
Bollywood
couple
is
reportedly
tying
the
knot
on
February
6
in
Jaisalmer.
The
couple
started
dating
long
back,
however,
chose
to
keep
the
news
under
wraps.
Sid
and
Kiara
will
take
the
plunge
at
the
lavish
Suryagarh
Fort
palace
in
Jaisalmer,
Rajasthan.
Earlier
today
(February
4),
the
actress
was
seen
arriving
in
Jaisalmer.
Celebrity
designer
and
friend
Manish
Malhotra
was
spotted
accompanying
her
to
the
venue.
Her
family
and
guests
were
also
photographed
at
the
airport.
Amid
this,
a
source
close
to
the
couple
disclosed
the
reason
why
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
opted
for
the
royal
Suryagarh
palace
for
their
wedding.
Talking
to
a
leading
Entertainment
website,
the
source
said
that
the
couple
was
supposed
to
marry
in
Punjab
because
they
have
a
lot
of
family
in
the
city,
so
it
would
have
been
convenient
for
everybody
to
take
care
of
the
wedding
preparations.
The
source
said
that
the
chosen
destinations
were
Jalandhar
and
Chandigarh.
However,
the
venues
they
had
zeroed
up
on
were
already
booked.
The
source
even
revealed
that
the
couple
discussed
pushing
the
date
to
later
in
May,
but
somehow
decided
to
get
married
in
Rajasthan.
They
looked
for
various
hotels
and
palaces
in
the
royal
traditional
state
and
then
chose
to
go
for
Suryagarh,
which
is
now
their
wedding
venue.
The
celeb
couple's
pre-wedding
festivities
will
include
Haldi,
Mehendi,
and
sangeet
ceremonies
scheduled
for
February
4
and
February
5.
Sid
and
Kiara
will
take
the
pheras
on
February
6.
Fresh
reports
suggest
that
the
reception
will
be
held
on
February
7.
It
is
also
being
reported
that
they
will
have
two
receptions;
one
in
Delhi
for
the
groom's
side,
and
another
in
Mumbai
for
the
bride's
side.
