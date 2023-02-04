Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Throwback To Time When The Actress Proved Herself To Be a Possessive Girlfriend
As we all gear up to witness the much-anticipated wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, here's a throwback to the time when the actress proved herself to be possessing over the Mission Majnu star.
The
wait
is
almost
over
as
the
wedding
of
Bollywood
stars
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
just
a
couple
of
days
away.
Earlier
today
(February
4),
the
Bollywood
diva
was
spotted
at
the
private
airport
looking
radiant
in
all
white
as
she
headed
to
Jaisalmer.
Recently,
a
celeb
mehendi
artist
was
also
spotted
leaving
for
Rajasthan.
Well,
all
these
developments
have
taken
the
excitement
level
of
the
couple's
fans
a
notch
higher,
who
just
can't
wait
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
the
big
fat
wedding.
Talking
about
the
wedding,
while
the
actors
never
came
out
accepting
their
relationship,
their
dating
rumors
have
kept
tinseltown
abuzz
for
a
long
time
now.
From
being
spotted
together,
to
commenting
on
each
other's
social
media
posts,
their
fairy
tale
love
affair
was
quite
evident
through
all
these
years.
Rumors
about
the
Shersaah
couple
went
afloat
after
Bollywood
actor
Akshay
Kumar,
during
the
promotion
of
their
film,
Laxmii,
said
that
the
actress
might
be
seeing
someone.
During
the
promotions
on
The
Kapil
Sharma
Show,
when
Kiara
was
asked
about
her
relationship,
she
said,
"Whenever
I
talk
about
my
personal
life,
it
will
be
when
I'm
married." To
this,
Khiladi
Kumar
added,
"Ye
badi
Siddhanto
wali
ladki
hai."
Sidharth
and
Kiara
have
often
trended
big
time
for
their
alleged
relationship.
Now,
as
we
all
gear
up
for
D-day,
let's
take
a
glance
at
the
time
when
Kiara
during
one
of
her
movie
promotions
said
how
she
never
want
Sid
to
be
on
Tinder,
a
dating
app.
While
promoting
her
film
Indoo
Ki
Jawani,
during
an
interview
with
a
news
portal,
Kiara
was
asked
to
suggest
Tinder
bios
for
her
co-stars
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Varun
Dhawan.
She
had
said
that
she
would
add
the
title
'number
one' in
Varun's
bio.
And
for
Sidharth
Malhotra's
Tinder
bio,
the
gorgeous
actress
responded,
"I
don't
want
to
put
him
on
Tinder."
Her
response
also
left
Mallika
Dua
and
Aditya
Seal
in
splits,
who
were
with
her
during
the
promotions.
She
went
on
to
add
that
she
is
a
'one
man
woman' sort
of
a
person
therefore
her
Tinder
bio
will
only
say
'looking
for
love'.
"I
believe
in
that
one
woman,
one
man
sort
of
thing.
I
still
believe
in
that
fairytale
romance.
I
feel
like
dating
apps
if
I
find
that
person
on
it,
for
sure
that's
not
a
problem.
My
bio
will
be
that
only,
looking
for
love.
I
am
for
the
long
haul.
That
way,
for
some
people,
I'll
be
very
boring.
All
or
nothing,
that's
me".
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 14:23 [IST]