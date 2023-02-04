Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Throwback To Time When The Actress Proved Herself To Be a Possessive Girlfriend

As we all gear up to witness the much-anticipated wedding of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, here's a throwback to the time when the actress proved herself to be possessing over the Mission Majnu star.

The wait is almost over as the wedding of Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra is just a couple of days away. Earlier today (February 4), the Bollywood diva was spotted at the private airport looking radiant in all white as she headed to Jaisalmer. Recently, a celeb mehendi artist was also spotted leaving for Rajasthan.

Well, all these developments have taken the excitement level of the couple's fans a notch higher, who just can't wait to catch a glimpse of the big fat wedding.

Talking about the wedding, while the actors never came out accepting their relationship, their dating rumors have kept tinseltown abuzz for a long time now. From being spotted together, to commenting on each other's social media posts, their fairy tale love affair was quite evident through all these years.

Rumors about the Shersaah couple went afloat after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, during the promotion of their film, Laxmii, said that the actress might be seeing someone.

During the promotions on The Kapil Sharma Show, when Kiara was asked about her relationship, she said, "Whenever I talk about my personal life, it will be when I'm married." To this, Khiladi Kumar added, "Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai."

Sidharth and Kiara have often trended big time for their alleged relationship. Now, as we all gear up for D-day, let's take a glance at the time when Kiara during one of her movie promotions said how she never want Sid to be on Tinder, a dating app.

While promoting her film Indoo Ki Jawani, during an interview with a news portal, Kiara was asked to suggest Tinder bios for her co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. She had said that she would add the title 'number one' in Varun's bio. And for Sidharth Malhotra's Tinder bio, the gorgeous actress responded, "I don't want to put him on Tinder." Her response also left Mallika Dua and Aditya Seal in splits, who were with her during the promotions.

She went on to add that she is a 'one man woman' sort of a person therefore her Tinder bio will only say 'looking for love'. "I believe in that one woman, one man sort of thing. I still believe in that fairytale romance. I feel like dating apps if I find that person on it, for sure that's not a problem. My bio will be that only, looking for love. I am for the long haul. That way, for some people, I'll be very boring. All or nothing, that's me".