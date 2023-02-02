Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 80 Luxurious Rooms Booked For 100-125 Guests; DEETS INSIDE

Siddharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding
news
has
kept
their
fans
hooked
for
a
long
time
now.
Everyone
is
keen
to
know
the
whereabouts
of
the
big
fat
Punjabi
wedding.
While
the
lovebirds
have
always
preferred
to
keep
it
under
wraps,
social
media
keeps
buzzing
with
new
deets
now
and
then.
By
now
their
fans
surely
know
that
the
couple
will
reportedly
have
a
royal
destination
wedding
at
Suryagarh
palace
in
Jaisalmer.
Well,
if
the
latest
reports
are
anything
to
go
by,
it
is
being
said
that
the
wedding
preps
have
begun
in
full
swing.
The
pre-wedding
celebrations
will
kick
start
with
haldi
and
sangeet
ceremony
on
February
5
and
the
Shershah
couple
will
take
the
wedding
vows
on
February
6
followed
by
a
grand
reception
on
February
7.
The
wedding
is
said
to
be
a
close-knit
affair
with
the
presence
of
only
close
friends
and
family,
and
it
is
being
said
that
those
invited
have
started
shopping
for
the
marigold
and
yellow-themed
ceremony.
Now,
recently
a
paparazzi
Instagram
post
claimed
that
his
team
is
leaving
for
Jaisalmer
to
cover
the
wedding.
His
Instagram
post
reads,
"We
are
heading
to
Jaisalmer
to
cover
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra's
wedding.
We
will
land
tomorrow
and
then
take
a
jeep
to
Jaisalmer.
One
team
will
have
to
wait
at
Jodhpur
airport
in
case
guests
are
not
taking
chartered
flights
direct
to
Jaisalmer.
We
are
not
sure
what
we
are
going
to
get,
but
we
will
brace
for
the
cold
weather
and
try
our
best.
Most
images
normally
get
uploaded
by
the
stars
we
just
wait
and
watch.
February
4-6
is
when
the
wedding
will
take
place
at
Suryagarh
Palace."
Meanwhile,
a
leading
daily
has
also
reported
that
a
guest
list
of
100-125
people
has
been
prepared
for
the
big
day.
The
reports
also
say
that
around
80
rooms
have
been
booked
at
the
luxury
palace
in
Jaisalmer
and
a
fleet
of
70
cars
has
been
booked
for
the
guests.
Earlier
disclosing
the
venue
details,
a
media
report
said
that,
"Sid
and
Kiara
loved
the
property
and
wanted
to
make
it
their
location
for
the
wedding.
The
guests
will
start
flying
two
days
before
the
pheras
and
stay
at
luxurious
villas
on
the
property.
Given
the
huge
size
and
stunning
view
from
each
room,
the
guests
have
been
allotted
special
suites
to
meet
their
needs."
Well,
we
are
surely
excited
to
witness
one
of
the
biggest
B-town
shaadis,
and
also
waiting
to
see
who's
who
of
the
film
industry
makes
it
to
the
ceremonies,
what
about
you?
