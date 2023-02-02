Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: 80 Luxurious Rooms Booked For 100-125 Guests; DEETS INSIDE

Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding news has kept their fans hooked for a long time now. Everyone is keen to know the whereabouts of the big fat Punjabi wedding. While the lovebirds have always preferred to keep it under wraps, social media keeps buzzing with new deets now and then. By now their fans surely know that the couple will reportedly have a royal destination wedding at Suryagarh palace in Jaisalmer.

Well, if the latest reports are anything to go by, it is being said that the wedding preps have begun in full swing. The pre-wedding celebrations will kick start with haldi and sangeet ceremony on February 5 and the Shershah couple will take the wedding vows on February 6 followed by a grand reception on February 7.

The wedding is said to be a close-knit affair with the presence of only close friends and family, and it is being said that those invited have started shopping for the marigold and yellow-themed ceremony. Now, recently a paparazzi Instagram post claimed that his team is leaving for Jaisalmer to cover the wedding. His Instagram post reads, "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport in case guests are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer. We are not sure what we are going to get, but we will brace for the cold weather and try our best. Most images normally get uploaded by the stars we just wait and watch. February 4-6 is when the wedding will take place at Suryagarh Palace."

Meanwhile, a leading daily has also reported that a guest list of 100-125 people has been prepared for the big day. The reports also say that around 80 rooms have been booked at the luxury palace in Jaisalmer and a fleet of 70 cars has been booked for the guests.

Earlier disclosing the venue details, a media report said that, "Sid and Kiara loved the property and wanted to make it their location for the wedding. The guests will start flying two days before the pheras and stay at luxurious villas on the property. Given the huge size and stunning view from each room, the guests have been allotted special suites to meet their needs."

Well, we are surely excited to witness one of the biggest B-town shaadis, and also waiting to see who's who of the film industry makes it to the ceremonies, what about you? Stay tuned to keep yourself updated!