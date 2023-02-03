Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom's Family To Arrange A Special Surprise For The Bride-To-Be

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding news have kept their fans hooked for a long time now. The Shershaah couple, who are one of the most loved couples right now, will reportedly tie the knot over the coming weekend at the grand Suryagarh Fort Palace in Jaisalmer. The wedding is said to be a close-knit affair with only close friends and family in presence. As the wedding date is inching closer, it is being reported that the wedding preps are going on in full swing.

It is being said that the pre-wedding celebrations will kick-start with the mehendi, haldi, and sangeet ceremony on February 4-February 5, and the couple will take the wedding vows on February 6. It will be followed by a grand reception on February 7. The wedding is surely going to be a lavish affair and we can't wait to get our hands on beautiful pictures from the wedding celebrations. Amid this, a report in a leading daily stated that Sidharth's family have arranged a special surprise for their lovely bahu-to-be. Interesting, isn't it?

A source close to the Mission Majnu star revealed that the couple's families are on their toes to make their wedding day a memorable one. And it's Sidharth's parents who just can't wait to welcome their beloved bahu, Kiara, into their family. According to media reports, they are going to dedicate a special dance performance to her at the sangeet ceremony. It is also being reported that the Advanis and the Malhotras will have a dance competition, wherein they will show their best moves at the dance floor. The preparations for the same have already begun and both families are leaving no stone unturned to make it a night to remember. Not just this, Kiara and Sidharth will also be a special and romantic performance. Well, this will surely leave everyone mesmerized.

While Kiara and Sidharth have chosen to remain silent about their wedding plans, we surely can't wait to catch a glimpse of their grand wedding and pre-wedding celebrations!