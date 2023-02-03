Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Wedding: Groom's Family To Arrange A Special Surprise For The Bride-To-Be

Bollywood
actors
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding
news
have
kept
their
fans
hooked
for
a
long
time
now.
The
Shershaah
couple,
who
are
one
of
the
most
loved
couples
right
now,
will
reportedly
tie
the
knot
over
the
coming
weekend
at
the
grand
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace
in
Jaisalmer.
The
wedding
is
said
to
be
a
close-knit
affair
with
only
close
friends
and
family
in
presence.
As
the
wedding
date
is
inching
closer,
it
is
being
reported
that
the
wedding
preps
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
It
is
being
said
that
the
pre-wedding
celebrations
will
kick-start
with
the
mehendi,
haldi,
and
sangeet
ceremony
on
February
4-February
5,
and
the
couple
will
take
the
wedding
vows
on
February
6.
It
will
be
followed
by
a
grand
reception
on
February
7.
The
wedding
is
surely
going
to
be
a
lavish
affair
and
we
can't
wait
to
get
our
hands
on
beautiful
pictures
from
the
wedding
celebrations.
Amid
this,
a
report
in
a
leading
daily
stated
that
Sidharth's
family
have
arranged
a
special
surprise
for
their
lovely
bahu-to-be.
Interesting,
isn't
it?
A
source
close
to
the
Mission
Majnu
star
revealed
that
the
couple's
families
are
on
their
toes
to
make
their
wedding
day
a
memorable
one.
And
it's
Sidharth's
parents
who
just
can't
wait
to
welcome
their
beloved
bahu,
Kiara,
into
their
family.
According
to
media
reports,
they
are
going
to
dedicate
a
special
dance
performance
to
her
at
the
sangeet
ceremony.
It
is
also
being
reported
that
the
Advanis
and
the
Malhotras
will
have
a
dance
competition,
wherein
they
will
show
their
best
moves
at
the
dance
floor.
The
preparations
for
the
same
have
already
begun
and
both
families
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
it
a
night
to
remember.
Not
just
this,
Kiara
and
Sidharth
will
also
be
a
special
and
romantic
performance.
Well,
this
will
surely
leave
everyone
mesmerized.
While
Kiara
and
Sidharth
have
chosen
to
remain
silent
about
their
wedding
plans,
we
surely
can't
wait
to
catch
a
glimpse
of
their
grand
wedding
and
pre-wedding
celebrations!