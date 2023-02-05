Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride To Be Spilled Beans About The Qualities She Wants In Her Dream Man

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
all
set
to
tie
the
knot
tomorrow.
It
is
one
of
the
most
awaited
weddings
of
the
year
and
fans
can't
wait
to
see
the
Shershaah
couple
tie
the
knot.
To
note,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
tying
the
knot
in
a
grand
ceremony
in
Jaisalmer.
It
will
be
a
traditional
ceremony
and
the
couple
will
be
having
their
mehendi
and
sangeer
ceremony
today.
As
the
preparations
for
Sidharth
and
Kiara's
wedding
is
going
on
in
full
swing,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
a
throwback
interview
wherein
the
bride
to
be
spoke
about
her
ideal
man.
Sidharth-Kiara
Wedding:
When
Groom
Shared
His
Idea
Of
Marriage;
Says,
'My
Wife
Will
Become
A
Support
System'
In
an
interview,
when
Kiara
was
quizzed
about
the
qualities
she
would
be
seeking
in
her
dream
man,
the
MS
Dhoni:
The
Untold
Story
actress
was
very
particular
about
her
choice
and
wanted
her
man
to
have
his
eyes
on
her.
She
said,
"A
great
sense
of
humour,
a
kind
heart,
all
those
perfect
things.
I
want
him
to
have
his
eyes
on
me,
basically.
That's
all
I'm
looking
for".
Well,
we
wonder
if
Sidharth
Malhotra
managed
to
meet
all
the
traits
for
Kiara's
dream
man.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
the
big
fat
wedding,
Sidharth
and
Kiara's
D-Day
will
be
a
starry
affair
and
will
have
celebs
like
Karan
Johar,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Mira
Rajput,
Manish
Malhotra,
Salman
Khan,
Ram
Charan,
Vicky
Kaushal,
Katrina
Kaif
etc
in
presence.
On
the
other
hand,
Sidharth
Malhotra's
mother
is
quite
excited
about
his
wedding
and
is
looking
forward
to
welcoming
Kiara
Advani
as
her
bahu.
This
isn't
all.
Sidharth's
family
will
also
be
having
a
special
performance
for
Kiara
during
the
sangeet
ceremony.
Sidharth-Kiara
Wedding:
Couple
To
Take
Pheras
In
MM
Couture;
150
Custom-Designed
Outfits
Ready,
Deets
Inside!
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Sidharth
will
be
next
seen
Rohit
Shetty's
upcoming
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
which
will
also
feature
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Vivek
Oberoi.
He
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
cop
for
the
first
time
onscreen.
On
the
other
hand,
Kiara
will
be
seen
in
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
with
Kartik
Aaryan.
This
will
mark
Kiara's
second
collaboration
with
Kartik
after
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 14:10 [IST]