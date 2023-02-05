Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Bride To Be Spilled Beans About The Qualities She Wants In Her Dream Man

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot tomorrow, here’s a throwback to the time when she opened up about her perfect match and the qualities she want in her dream man.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot tomorrow. It is one of the most awaited weddings of the year and fans can't wait to see the Shershaah couple tie the knot. To note, Sidharth and Kiara will be tying the knot in a grand ceremony in Jaisalmer. It will be a traditional ceremony and the couple will be having their mehendi and sangeer ceremony today. As the preparations for Sidharth and Kiara's wedding is going on in full swing, we have got our hands on a throwback interview wherein the bride to be spoke about her ideal man.

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Groom Shared His Idea Of Marriage; Says, 'My Wife Will Become A Support System'

In an interview, when Kiara was quizzed about the qualities she would be seeking in her dream man, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress was very particular about her choice and wanted her man to have his eyes on her. She said, "A great sense of humour, a kind heart, all those perfect things. I want him to have his eyes on me, basically. That's all I'm looking for". Well, we wonder if Sidharth Malhotra managed to meet all the traits for Kiara's dream man.

Meanwhile, talking about the big fat wedding, Sidharth and Kiara's D-Day will be a starry affair and will have celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Manish Malhotra, Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif etc in presence. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra's mother is quite excited about his wedding and is looking forward to welcoming Kiara Advani as her bahu. This isn't all. Sidharth's family will also be having a special performance for Kiara during the sangeet ceremony.

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Take Pheras In MM Couture; 150 Custom-Designed Outfits Ready, Deets Inside!

Talking about the work front, Sidharth will be next seen Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Indian Police Force which will also feature Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be seen playing the role of a cop for the first time onscreen. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. This will mark Kiara's second collaboration with Kartik after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.