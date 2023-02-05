Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Groom Shared His Idea Of Marriage; Says, ‘My Wife Will Become A Support System’

As Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are set to tie the knot on February 6, here’s a throwback to the time when the groom to be shared his idea of marriage

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are over the headlines these days courtesy of their wedding. The lovebirds, who have been dating each other for a while, will be tying the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer. It will be a traditional ceremony for the Shershaah couple and the preparations have been going on in full swing for the same. In fact, the guests have also started to arrive in Jaisalmer and it is reported that Sidharth and Kiara will be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today. Amid this, we have got our hands on a throwback interview when the Mission Majnu actor had spoken about his idea of marriage.

In an earlier interview, when Sidharth was quizzed about his idea about the institution of marriage, he said, "For me, marriage is a lot of things. I don't stay with my folks. When I moved from Delhi to Mumbai, my friends became a support system. And when I do get married, my wife will become a support system. I really believe in the institution of marriage. I've seen my folks have a lovely relationship for about 40 years now. I think it's beautiful that two people can share their lives together and start a family". Well, looks like Sidharth is set to get his forever support system now.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Sidharth and Kiara will have several A-listers marking their presence at their wedding including Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani and Salman Khan. The bride and groom will reportedly be wearing Manish Malhotra outfits for their D-Day celebration.

Talking about the work front, Kiara Advani will be next seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Besides, she has also been working on RC15 with Ram Charan. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra has joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead.