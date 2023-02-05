Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: When Groom Shared His Idea Of Marriage; Says, ‘My Wife Will Become A Support System’

Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
are
over
the
headlines
these
days
courtesy
of
their
wedding.
The
lovebirds,
who
have
been
dating
each
other
for
a
while,
will
be
tying
the
knot
on
February
6
in
Jaisalmer.
It
will
be
a
traditional
ceremony
for
the
Shershaah
couple
and
the
preparations
have
been
going
on
in
full
swing
for
the
same.
In
fact,
the
guests
have
also
started
to
arrive
in
Jaisalmer
and
it
is
reported
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
having
their
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremony
today.
Amid
this,
we
have
got
our
hands
on
a
throwback
interview
when
the
Mission
Majnu
actor
had
spoken
about
his
idea
of
marriage.
In
an
earlier
interview,
when
Sidharth
was
quizzed
about
his
idea
about
the
institution
of
marriage,
he
said,
"For
me,
marriage
is
a
lot
of
things.
I
don't
stay
with
my
folks.
When
I
moved
from
Delhi
to
Mumbai,
my
friends
became
a
support
system.
And
when
I
do
get
married,
my
wife
will
become
a
support
system.
I
really
believe
in
the
institution
of
marriage.
I've
seen
my
folks
have
a
lovely
relationship
for
about
40
years
now.
I
think
it's
beautiful
that
two
people
can
share
their
lives
together
and
start
a
family".
Well,
looks
like
Sidharth
is
set
to
get
his
forever
support
system
now.
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
have
several
A-listers
marking
their
presence
at
their
wedding
including
Karan
Johar,
Ram
Charan,
Shahid
Kapoor,
Katrina
Kaif
and
Vicky
Kaushal,
Manish
Malhotra,
Isha
Ambani
and
Salman
Khan.
The
bride
and
groom
will
reportedly
be
wearing
Manish
Malhotra
outfits
for
their
D-Day
celebration.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Kiara
Advani
will
be
next
seen
in
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
with
Kartik
Aaryan.
Besides,
she
has
also
been
working
on
RC15
with
Ram
Charan.
On
the
other
hand,
Sidharth
Malhotra
has
joined
Rohit
Shetty's
cop
universe
with
Indian
Police
Force
which
also
stars
Shilpa
Shetty
Kundra
and
Vivek
Oberoi
in
the
lead.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 10:18 [IST]