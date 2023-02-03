Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Kangana Pens A Sweet Note For Soon To Wed Couple; Says ‘Rarely We See Genuine Love’

It's
raining
weddings
in
Bollywood
these
days.
After
Athiya
Shetty
and
KL
Rahul' grand
wedding,
the
tinselvile
is
now
gearing
up
for
another
big
wedding.
We
are
talking
about
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding.
The
couple,
who
has
been
dating
each
other
for
a
while
is
set
to
take
the
plunge
and
will
be
tying
the
knot
in
a
grand
wedding
in
Rajasthan.
It
was
reported
that
the
wedding
will
take
place
in
Suryagarh
Palace
in
Jaisalmer
and
the
preparations
for
the
same
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
Amid
this,
Kangana
Ranaut,
who
is
quite
active
on
social
media,
penned
a
sweet
note
for
the
soon-to-wed
couple.
Taking
to
her
Instagram
story,
the
Manikarnika:
The
Queen
Of
Jhansi
actress
shared
a
beautiful
video
of
Sidharth
and
Kiara
wherein
they
were
winning
hearts
with
their
sizzling
chemistry.
In
the
caption,
Kangana
was
in
awe
of
their
chemistry
and
love.
She
wrote,
"How
delightful
is
this
couple...rarely
we
see
genuine
love
in
movie
industry...
they
look
divine
together".
Check
out
Kangana
Ranaut's
post
here:
Meanwhile,
it
is
reported
that
80
rooms
have
been
booked
for
the
wedding
in
Suryagarh
palace
for
the
wedding
festivities.
While
several
A-listers
are
expected
to
attend
the
royal
wedding,
the
guest
list
includes
names
like
Shahid
Kapoor,
Mira
Kapoor,
Karan
Johar,
Rohit
Shetty,
Varun
Dhawan
etc.
The
media
reports
also
suggest
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
have
ditched
Sabyasachi
and
will
be
seen
wearing
ensembles
designed
by
Manish
Malhotra.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Sidharth
Malhotra
is
currently
working
on
Rohit
Shetty's
upcoming
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
with
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Vivek
Oberoi.
He
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
cop
in
the
movie.
On
the
other
hand,
Kaira
will
be
seen
in
romancing
Kartik
Aaryan
once
again
in
Sameer
Vidwans
Directorial
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 21:04 [IST]