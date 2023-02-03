Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Kangana Pens A Sweet Note For Soon To Wed Couple; Says ‘Rarely We See Genuine Love’

As the reports about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding continue to be rife, Kangana Ranaut has penned a sweet note for the soon to wed couple

It's raining weddings in Bollywood these days. After Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul' grand wedding, the tinselvile is now gearing up for another big wedding. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while is set to take the plunge and will be tying the knot in a grand wedding in Rajasthan. It was reported that the wedding will take place in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing.

Amid this, Kangana Ranaut, who is quite active on social media, penned a sweet note for the soon-to-wed couple. Taking to her Instagram story, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress shared a beautiful video of Sidharth and Kiara wherein they were winning hearts with their sizzling chemistry. In the caption, Kangana was in awe of their chemistry and love. She wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry... they look divine together".

Check out Kangana Ranaut's post here:

Meanwhile, it is reported that 80 rooms have been booked for the wedding in Suryagarh palace for the wedding festivities. While several A-listers are expected to attend the royal wedding, the guest list includes names like Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan etc. The media reports also suggest that Sidharth and Kiara have ditched Sabyasachi and will be seen wearing ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

Talking about the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently working on Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop drama Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will be seen playing the role of a cop in the movie. On the other hand, Kaira will be seen in romancing Kartik Aaryan once again in Sameer Vidwans

Directorial Satyaprem Ki Katha.