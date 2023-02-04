Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding Live: First Photos, Haldi Mehendi Ceremony Images, Venue, Guest List

From the guest list to photos from the pre-wedding festivities, check updates from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage here. The couple will tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

The biggest Bollywood wedding is almost here as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are finally tying the knot. After keeping their relationship under wraps for several years, the lovebirds are all set to exchange wedding vows on February 6 at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Before tying the knot, they'll enjoy their pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehendi, and sangeet which are likely to begin today (February 4).

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara fell in love with each other while shooting for Shershaah and are finally taking their relationship to the next level. As the good-looking couple is all set to get hitched in the presence of their families and close friends, you can check all the updates related to the wedding here.