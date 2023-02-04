Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Has A Special Connection With The Shaadi
Tinseltown is currently buzzing with fresh updates from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding on February 6 in Jaisalmer. Now, it is being said that the much-awaited wedding has a special connection with Shah Rukh
The
tinsel
vile
is
currently
gearing
up
to
witness
one
of
the
most
awaited
weddings
of
Bollywood.
Yes,
we
are
talking
about
Kiara
Advani
and
Sidharth
Malhotra's
wedding.
As
per
reports,
the
beautiful
couple
will
take
the
plunge
on
February
6
at
the
grand
Suryagarh
Fort
Palace
in
Jaisalmer.
Earlier
today,
Kiara
and
other
guests
were
spotted
leaving
for
the
venue.
The
soon-to-be
bride
looked
radiant
in
an
all-white
outfit.
The
wedding
is
expected
to
see
a
footfall
of
around
150
VVIPs
which
will
include
guests
from
the
cinema
industry.
Wedding
preparations
are
going
on
in
full
swing.
Amid
this,
fresh
development
suggests
that
Sid
and
Kiara's
wedding
has
a
special
connection
with
superstar
Shah
Rukh
Khan.
Well
yes,
it
is
being
said
that
the
security
arrangements
at
the
venue
will
be
taken
care
of
by
the
Pathaan
actor's
ex-bodyguard
Yaseen.
Special
security
arrangements
have
been
made
to
monitor
the
security
of
the
guests
at
this
big
fat
wedding.
The
report
in
a
leading
publication
states
that
a
wedding
planner
company
in
Mumbai
is
taking
care
of
the
arrangements.
It
was
reported
that
those
invited
can
avail
spa
vouchers
as
well
as
relish
delicious
food
from
the
food
stalls.
A
host
of
other
fun
activities
has
been
also
planned
which
includes
a
desert
safari
tour.
Kiara
and
Sidharth
have
also
planned
complimentary
gifts
for
the
guests.
Meanwhile,
it
is
being
reported
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
have
ditched
Sabyasachi
and
will
be
seen
donning
ensembles
designed
by
Manish
Malhotra.
On
the
work
front,
Sidharth
Malhotra
was
last
seen
in
Mission
Majnu
alongside
Rashmika
Mandanna.
The
actor
will
be
next
seen
in
Dharma
Productions' Yodha,
also
featuring
Disha
Patani
and
Rashi
Khanna.
He
will
also
essay
the
role
of
a
cop
in
Rohit
Shetty's
upcoming
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
with
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Vivek
Oberoi.
On
the
other
hand,
Kiara
was
last
seen
in
Govinda
Naam
Mera
alongside
Vicky
Kaushal.
She
also
has
RC
15,
a
film
starring
Ram
Charan
in
her
kitty.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 12:11 [IST]