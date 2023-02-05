Sidharth-Kiara Wedding: Couple To Host A Reception In Mumbai On Feb 12; To Follow Ranveer-Deepika’s Footsteps

Days
after
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty's
wedding,
the
tinselvile
is
now
set
for
another
big
fat
wedding.
We
are
talking
about
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani.
The
much
in
love
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
in
a
traditional
wedding
in
Jaisalmer
tomorrow
in
the
presence
of
their
family
and
close
friends.
As
the
wedding
will
be
a
grand
affair,
there
are
speculations
about
their
wedding
reception
and
it
is
reported
that
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
following
Ranveer
Singh
and
Deepika
Padukone's
footsteps.
According
to
media
reports,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
hosting
two
receptions
-
Mumbai
and
Delhi.
Reportedly,
the
Mumbai
reception
will
take
place
on
February
12.
"Sid
and
Kiara
will
most
likely
host
their
Mumbai
reception
on
12th
of
February.
Not
just
that,
they
will
be
inviting
media
to
attend
the
reception
as
guests,
like
Priyanka
Chopra
and
Nick
Jonas
and
Deepika
Padukone
and
Ranveer
Singh
did.
They
really
want
to
celebrate
the
joyous
milestone
in
their
life
with
everyone,
including
the
media,
who
has
supported
their
journey," a
source
was
quoted
saying
India
Today.
Meanwhile,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
will
be
having
their
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremony
today.
"A
special
performance
has
been
organised
by
family
members
for
the
couple.
Apart
from
the
couple
dancing
on
their
hit
numbers,
the
playlist
for
the
evening
includes
Kala
Chashma,
Bijlee,
Rangisaari,
Disco
Deewane,
Nachne
De
Saare,
among
others,"
a
source
was
quoted
saying.
On
the
other
hand,
Sidharth
and
Kiara's
wedding
will
have
around
100
guests
including,
celebs
like
Shahid
Kapoor
and
his
wife
Mira
Kapoor,
Karan
Johar,
Manish
Malhotra,
Varun
Dhawan
etc.
It
is
reported
that
around
80
rooms
have
been
booking
in
Suryagarh
palace.
Talking
about
the
work
front,
Sidharth
will
be
next
seen
Rohit
Shetty's
upcoming
cop
drama
Indian
Police
Force
which
will
also
feature
Shilpa
Shetty
and
Vivek
Oberoi.
He
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
a
cop
for
the
first
time
onscreen.
On
the
other
hand,
Kiara
will
be
seen
in
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
with
Kartik
Aaryan.
This
will
mark
Kiara's
second
collaboration
with
Kartik
after
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 16:17 [IST]