Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Venue, Date, Guest List & Other Things We Know About Their Marriage

Sidharth Kiara Wedding Date

If the rumour mills are to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth will take their relationship to the next level on February 6, 2023. Just like VicKat, the duo will reportedly also get married in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony. It is being said that the Shershaah co-stars will have a traditional Indian wedding with all the functions including sangeet, haldi and mehendi.

The functions will kick-start from February 4 while the sangeet ceremony is expected to take place on February 5, 2023.

Sidharth Kiara Wedding Venue

While the two rumoured lovebirds have not confirmed their wedding date, gossip mills have said that the wedding will take place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Hotel. In case you want to have a wedding at the five-star hotel, you have to shell out money worth lakhs. It will be nothing short of a fairy tale wedding for Kiara and Sidharth as the hotel is situated on a hilltop in Jaisalmer. From beautiful gardens to courtyards, the splendid view of the palace makes it a perfect wedding destination.

The tariff for the rooms at Suryagarh Palace starts at Rs 20,000 and reaches over Rs 1 lakh.

Sidharth Kiara Wedding Outfits

Amid the buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, a photo of the duo with Manish Malhotra is going viral on the internet. While Katrina Kaif chose Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her wedding, it is being said that Manish Malhotra has design the wedding lehenga for the bride-to-be. There's no official confirmation about the same and we will have to wait for a while to know if the rumours are true or not.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Upcoming Films

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in Mission Majnu, which premiered on Netflix. The spy drama co-starring Rashmika Mandanna received a good response from the audience upon its release on the leading OTT platform.

Sidharth has Yoddha and Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in his kitty. Talking about Kiara Advani, she had a successful 2022 as her films Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo performed well in the theatres. Her last film Govinda Naam Mera also garnered a good response on OTT.

The Kabir Singh actress has RC 15 and Satyaprem Ki Katha in pipeline.