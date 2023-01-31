Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Venue, Date, Guest List & Other Things We Know About Their Marriage
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: From marriage venue in Jaisalmer to date, here are the things that have surfaced on the internet amid the buzz of the Shershaah couple tying the knot with each other.
Sidharth
Malhotra-Kiara
Advani
wedding.
While
the
nation
is
busy
cheering
for
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
in
Pathaan,
the
netizens
are
also
busy
wondering
if
the
rumours
about
Kiara
and
Sidharth's
marriage
are
true
or
not.
Although
the
Shershaah
co-stars
have
remained
tight-lipped
about
the
conjecture
over
their
wedding,
gossip
mills
suggest
that
they
will
tie
the
knot
soon.
Unlike
other
couples,
Sidharth
and
Kiara
have
never
spoke
about
their
relationship.
Interestingly,
their
fans
believe
that
they
will
follow
the
footsteps
of
Vicky
Kaushal
and
Katrina
Kaif
and
directly
announce
their
wedding
on
social
media.
Social
media
is
flooded
with
different
reports
about
Kiara
and
Sidharth's
wedding.
Grab
a
bowl
of
popcorn
and
read
on
to
know
the
details
that
have
surfaced
on
the
internet
about
their
marriage.
Sidharth
Kiara
Wedding
Date
If
the
rumour
mills
are
to
be
believed,
Kiara
and
Sidharth
will
take
their
relationship
to
the
next
level
on
February
6,
2023.
Just
like
VicKat,
the
duo
will
reportedly
also
get
married
in
Rajasthan
in
an
intimate
ceremony.
It
is
being
said
that
the
Shershaah
co-stars
will
have
a
traditional
Indian
wedding
with
all
the
functions
including
sangeet,
haldi
and
mehendi.
The
functions
will
kick-start
from
February
4
while
the
sangeet
ceremony
is
expected
to
take
place
on
February
5,
2023.
While
the
two
rumoured
lovebirds
have
not
confirmed
their
wedding
date,
gossip
mills
have
said
that
the
wedding
will
take
place
in
Jaisalmer's
Suryagarh
Hotel.
In
case
you
want
to
have
a
wedding
at
the
five-star
hotel,
you
have
to
shell
out
money
worth
lakhs.
It
will
be
nothing
short
of
a
fairy
tale
wedding
for
Kiara
and
Sidharth
as
the
hotel
is
situated
on
a
hilltop
in
Jaisalmer.
From
beautiful
gardens
to
courtyards,
the
splendid
view
of
the
palace
makes
it
a
perfect
wedding
destination.
The
tariff
for
the
rooms
at
Suryagarh
Palace
starts
at
Rs
20,000
and
reaches
over
Rs
1
lakh.
Amid
the
buzz
about
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani's
wedding,
a
photo
of
the
duo
with
Manish
Malhotra
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
While
Katrina
Kaif
chose
Sabyasachi
Mukherjee
for
her
wedding,
it
is
being
said
that
Manish
Malhotra
has
design
the
wedding
lehenga
for
the
bride-to-be.
There's
no
official
confirmation
about
the
same
and
we
will
have
to
wait
for
a
while
to
know
if
the
rumours
are
true
or
not.
On
the
professional
front,
Sidharth
Malhotra
was
recently
seen
in
Mission
Majnu,
which
premiered
on
Netflix.
The
spy
drama
co-starring
Rashmika
Mandanna
received
a
good
response
from
the
audience
upon
its
release
on
the
leading
OTT
platform.
Sidharth
has
Yoddha
and
Rohit
Shetty's
Indian
Police
Force
in
his
kitty.
Talking
about
Kiara
Advani,
she
had
a
successful
2022
as
her
films
Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2,
Jugjugg
Jeeyo
performed
well
in
the
theatres.
Her
last
film
Govinda
Naam
Mera
also
garnered
a
good
response
on
OTT.
The
Kabir
Singh
actress
has
RC
15
and
Satyaprem
Ki
Katha
in
pipeline.
CELEBS
WHO
GOT
MARRIED
LAST
YEAR
Sidharth
and
Kiara,
if
they
get
hitched,
will
be
the
first
celebrity
couple
to
take
nuptial
vows
in
2023.
Last
year,
the
likes
of
Ranbir
Kapoor-Alia
Bhatt,
Mouni
Roy,
Karishma
Tanna,
Ali
Fazal-Richa
Chadha,
Vikrant
Massey
and
Hansika
Motwani
tied
the
knot
in
the
presence
of
their
loved
ones.
All
eyes
are
on
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani
as
they
have
not
dropped
any
hint
about
their
wedding
on
social
media.