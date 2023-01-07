Singer And Stage Performer Islam Barkati With His Performances Wins Hearts.

Islam
Barkati's
growing
presence
with
his
religion-based
songs
and
performances
gains
much
love
and
appreciation
from
audiences.
There
are
tons
of
talented
beings
who
exceed
boundaries
and
cross
limits
in
order
to
go
beyond
doing
the
usual.
These
individuals
and
professionals
across
fields
around
the
world
stay
distinctive
because
they
choose
to
walk
on
unconventional
roads,
for
they
wish
to
offer
their
target
demographic
with
something
new
and
unique
in
all
that
they
choose
to
do
in
their
careers
and
lives.
Generally,
to
do
that
in
music
is
quite
a
challenging
task,
and
not
everyone
and
anyone
in
the
music
industry
has
been
able
to
do
that,
but
there
have
been
a
handful
of
professional
singers
and
performers
who
have
done
even
that
and
massively
attracted
the
attention
of
listeners
and
music
lovers.
We
couldn't
help
but
notice
how
Islam
Barkati,
aka
Islam
Raja,
did
the
same
in
the
world
of
music.
Islam
Barkati
has
made
a
prominent
mark
of
his
as
a
singer
and
stage
performer
in
the
last
few
years.
He
attained
more
buzz
around
him
and
his
work
by
focusing
on
creating
musical
gems
that
are
religion-based
and
that
which
effortlessly
inspire
people
to
stick
to
the
roots
of
their
religion,
ultimately
helping
them
feel
one
with
the
one
above.
This
has
what
helped
Islam
Barkati
to
keep
creating
incredible
songs
one
after
the
other
and
fascinate
listeners
with
his
soulful
singing
and
performances.
His
euphonic
and
God-like
singing
has
made
people
listen
to
him
all
day
on
YouTube,
where
he
posts
his
performances.
Some
of
his
songs
that
have
made
people
fall
in
love
with
his
expressive
singing
are
Ali
Ka
Laal
Hun,
Ya
Nabi
Aap
par
Jaan
Qurban
Hai,
Mustafa
Maujood
Hai,
Idhar
se
Udhar,
and
Mustafa
ki
har
Ada
hai
Lajawab.
People
have
gone
nuts
listening
to
him
and
have
continuously
bestowed
him
with
a
lot
of
praise
through
likes,
views
and
comments.
His
subscriber
base,
which
is
currently
at
65k
,
is
also
constantly
increasing.
Story first published: Saturday, January 7, 2023, 18:02 [IST]