Singer Soham Mukherji On How Digital Platforms Have Added To A Musician's Life

The
advent
of
the
digital
world
has
revamped
everything
around
us.
The
wonders
that
it
has
done
for
our
music
and
the
entertainment
industry
as
a
whole
cannot
be
stated.
With
the
rise
of
digital
platforms
has
come
the
rise
of
artists
like
never
before.
And
if
you
think
we
are
bluffing,
then
listen
to
what
music
producer
and
vocalist
Soham
Mukherji
has
to
say.
This
young
boy
has
won
the
hearts
of
the
audience
with
his
unusual
skills.
His
music
singles
are
one
of
a
kind
and
garner
great
love.
Speaking
of
the
advancements
brought
in
by
digital
platforms,
Soham
Mukherji
believes
that
CDs
and
cassettes
are
things
of
the
past.
Today,
there
are
myriad
online
music
listening
platforms
like
Spotify,
SoundCloud,
Apple
Music,
Mixcloud,
Google
Music
Play,
and
many
more.
These
platforms
have
benefited
not
only
music
listeners
but
also
singers
and
musicians.
Soham
Mukherji
adds,
"By
releasing
their
songs
on
these
platforms,
a
singer
or
musician
can
reach
their
audience
globally.
The
reach
that
these
online
platforms
give
is
insane
as
compared
to
offline
releases.
Moreover,
the
hassle
of
finding
a
record
label
to
drop
their
single
can
be
totally
cut
off
with
these
platforms.
So
who
wouldn't
wish
to
have
their
presence
felt
on
such
platforms?"
Furthermore,
there
are
different
types
of
karaoke
apps
that
allow
a
singer
to
showcase
their
skills.
Taking
to
this,
Soham
says,
"These
applications
are
doing
a
great
job
of
helping
new
singers
bolster
their
careers."
We
will
all
agree
with
what
this
young
singer
has
said.
The
aid
that
social
media
and
digital
platforms
are
providing
to
artists
is
ample.
Soham
Mukherji,
too,
is
present
on
Spotify
and
has
thousands
of
listeners
monthly.
His
song
Befizool
was
streamed
more
than
92,000
times.
Similarly,
his
other
singles,
like
David
Beckham
and
Lifestyle
(with
Darcy),
also
have
great
reach.
Soham
Mukherji
started
his
journey
in
2020
by
joining
as
an
A&R
intern
at
Sony
Music.
Currently,
he
is
working
at
Listen
To
The
Kids
in
Los
Angeles.
The
singer
has
many
singles
in
the
pipeline,
and
we
hope
that
he
will
announce
them
soon.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 14:49 [IST]