Sriti Jha Says 'I'm Shocked' As BFF Maanvi Gagroo Gets Engaged. Fans Ask 'Who's Your Boyfriend?'
Maanvi Gagroo engaged: The Four More Shots Please actress announced her engagement by flaunting her ring on social media. As her photo went viral, her BFF Sriti Jha said that she is shocked to know about her engagement.
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Maanvi
Gagroo
as
she
has
announced
her
engagement.
On
Friday
(January
13),
the
Four
More
Shots
Please
actress
shared
a
post
on
social
media
to
inform
fans
that
she
is
engaged.
The
news
spread
like
wildfire
on
the
internet,
making
the
fans
wonder
who
is
Maanvi
Gagroo's
fiancé.
MAANVI
GAGROO
ENGAGED,
SHARES
PICS
The
Shubh
Mangal
Zyada
Saavdhan
actress
posted
a
picture
on
her
official
Instagram
handle
where
she
can
be
seen
smiling
while
looking
at
the
camera.
Maanvi
flaunted
her
engagement
ring
as
she
posed
for
the
photo.
The
Ujda
Chaman
star
captioned
her
post
as,
"So
this
happened." She
added
the
hashtag
'engaged'
and
a
ring
emoji
to
denote
that
she
is
engaged.
Several
celebs
including
Pratik
Babbar,
Sumeet
Vyas,
Mouni
Roy,
Shibani
Dandekar
dropped
comments
on
the
post
and
commented
Maanvi.
SRITI
JHA'S
REACTION
ON
MAANVI
GAGROO'S
ENGAGEMENT
IS
EVERY
BFF
EVER
Can
you
guess
how
Sriti
Jha
reacted
after
seeing
Maanvi's
ring
photo?
She
dropped
two
comments,
expressing
her
excitement
on
her
BFF's
engagement.
In
one
comment,
she
wrote,
"I'm
shocked".
She
also
wrote,
"Oh
my
God."
Her
reaction
is
every
BFF,
isn't
it?
Sriti
Jha
and
Maanvi
Gagroo
share
a
close
bond
since
the
time
they
worked
together
in
Dhoom
Machaao
Dhoom.
WHO
IS
MAANVI
GAGROO'S
BOYFRIEND/FIANCE?
While
she
has
announced
her
engagement,
the
talented
actress
has
not
revealed
details
about
her
fiance.
She
has
not
officially
confirmed
her
relationship
and
hence,
fans
are
curious
to
know
who
is
Maanvi
Gagroo's
fiance.
They
have
flooded
the
comments
section
of
her
Instagram
post
with
their
messages
and
queries
about
her
beau.
SRITI
JHA
UPCOMING
SHOWS
On
the
professional
front,
Sriti
Jha
was
last
seen
in
Jhalak
Dikhhla
Jaa
10,
which
aired
on
Colors
channel.
She
emerged
as
one
of
the
finalists
of
the
reality
show,
which
was
judged
by
Madhuri
Dixit,
Nora
Fatehi
and
Karan
Johar.
The
actress
is
known
for
her
role
of
Pragya
in
Ekta
Kapoor's
Kumkum
Bhagya,
which
also
starred
Shabir
Ahluwalia.
Last
year
was
quite
special
for
Sriti
as
she
not
only
showcased
her
dancing
skills
in
JDJ
10
but
also
performed
daredevil
stunts
in
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
12,
which
was
hosted
by
Cirkus
director
Rohit
Shetty.
Talking
about
Maavi,
the
TVF
Pitchers
star
was
last
seen
in
Four
More
Shots
Please
season
three,
which
beamed
on
Amazon
Prime
Video.
We
extend
our
heartiest
congratulations
to
Maanvi
and
her
fiance.
We
hope
Maanvi
reveals
his
identity
soon.