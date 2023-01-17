    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    SRK Hosts Private Screening Of Pathaan For Family; Aryan Khan's VIRAL Smiling Pic Will Make Your Day

    A special screening of Pathaan was organised at Yash Raj Film's office for Shah Rukh Khan and his family.
    Aryan Khans VIRAL Smiling Pic Will Make Your Day

    Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback to the silver screen after a hiatus with Pathaan. The star will be seen in an action avatar in the most-awaited movie. As his fans desperately await to watch their favourite star on the silver screen, ahead of its release, the actors hosted a special screening of Pathaan on Monday at the Yash Raj Films' office in Mumbai.

    The pirate screening was attended by Shah Rukh Khan's family, wife Gauri, son Aryan Khan, and Suhana. According to reports, the screening was also attended by Gauri Khan's mother, Savita Chhibber, and Shah Rukh's sister, Shehnaz Khan. After the screening, the Khan family was spotted outside the YRF office, and pictures of them are all over the internet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 13:06 [IST]
    X