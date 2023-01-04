SRK's Hilarious Reply To A Fan Who Asked ‘Pathaan Mein Salman Khan Ki Entry Kab Hogi' Will Crack You Up

With
less
than
a
month
until
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone
starrer
Pathaan
hits
theatres,
the
excitement
around
the
film
is
increasing
day
by
day.
The
most-awaited
film
marks
Shah
Rukh's
comeback
to
the
silver
screen
after
a
hiatus
of
four
years.
He
was
last
seen
in
2018
Zero.
While
the
public
waits
for
Pathaan's
trailer,
the
film's
song,
Besharam
Rang,
has
sparked
outrage,
resulting
in
massive
protests
calling
for
the
film
to
be
banned.
Despite
the
negative
press
surrounding
the
film,
SRK's
fans
are
eagerly
anticipating
the
return
of
their
favourite
star
after
a
long
absence.
In
the
midst
of
the
controversy,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
held
a
regular
Twitter
chat
for
his
fans,
#ASKSRK,
and
answered
a
few
questions.
A
fan
asked
Shah
Rukh
about
Salman
Khan's
entry
in
Pathaan,
and
SRK's
funniest
reply
will
definitely
leave
you
in
splits.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
is
currently
generating
a
lot
of
buzz
on
social
media
for
his
upcoming
film
Pathaan.
Several
reports
have
claimed
that
Salman
Khan
will
have
a
cameo
in
Pathaan,
though
nothing
has
been
officially
confirmed
from
the
makers'
side.
SRK
didn't
say
much
about
it,
but
a
fan
asked
a
question
about
the
same
during
the
chat
session,
and
the
actor's
funniest
reply
will
surely
make
you
crack
up.
The
comardise
between
Shah
Rukh
and
Salman
Khan
is
well
known
to
all.
The
superstars
of
the
nineties
have
appeared
in
each
other's
films
multiple
times.
Both
were
paired
as
leads
in
1995's
hit
film
Karan
Arjun
and
2002's
Hum
Tumhare
Hai
Sanam.
On
the
other
hand,
Salman
had
a
guest
appearance
in
Shah
Rukh's
1998
iconic
Karan
Johar
movie
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai,
while
SRK
had
a
cameo
in
Salman's
Har
Dil
Jo
Pyar
Karega.
SRK
had
a
small
appearance
in
Salman's
2017
film
Tubelight,
and
Salman
made
a
surprise
appearance
in
Shah
Rukh's
Zero.
Previously,
during
another
Q&A
session,
when
SRK
was
asked
about
his
favourite
Salman
Khan
film,
the
Pathaan
actor
had
said
Bajrangi
Bhaijaan.