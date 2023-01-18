‘Sukesh Fooled Me, Ruined My Livelihood', Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Court

Bollywood
actress
Jacqueline
Fernandez
has
accused
con
artist
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar
of
some
serious
allegations.
In
a
statement
to
a
Delhi
court,
the
actress
said
that
Sukesh
emotionally
manipulated
her
and
"made
my
life
hell."
The
actress
is
currently
under
investigation
by
the
Enforcement
Directorate
for
allegedly
accepting
expensive
gifts
from
Sukesh
Chandrashekhar,
who
is
currently
imprisoned
for
defrauding
and
extorting
over
Rs
200
crore.
"Sukesh
misled
me,
ruined
my
career
and
my
livelihood," Fernandez
said
in
her
statement
given
to
Delhi's
Patiala
court
according
to
India
Today.
She
claimed
that
Chandrasekhar
was
introduced
to
her
as
a
government
employee
and
said
that
she
"felt
somebody
was
spoofing
her".
Jacqueline
then
said
that
she
started
to
speak
to
Chandrasekhar
after
Pinky
Irani
(the
woman
who
introduced
the
actor
to
the
conman)
convinced
her
makeup
artist,
Shaan
Muthathil,
that
Chandrasekhar
was
an
important
official
from
the
Home
Ministry.
She
went
on
to
say
that
Sukesh
introduced
himself
as
the
owner
of
Sun
TV
and
claimed
that
former
Tamil
Nadu
Chief
Minister
J.
Jayalalitha
was
her
aunt.
"Chandrashekhar
said
he
was
a
big
fan,
and
said
I
should
do
films
in
South
India
too,
and
as
the
owner
of
Sun
TV,
they
had
many
projects
lined
up.
We
should
try
to
work
together
in
south
Indian
movies,"
the
actress
said.
She
also
added
that
the
two
talked
at
least
three
times
a
day,
and
Sukesh
used
to
call
her
in
the
morning
before
her
shoot,
throughout
the
day,
and
at
night
before
she
would
go
to
sleep.
She
stated,
"He
never
mentioned
he
was
calling
from
jail
or
that
he
was
in
jail.
He
used
to
call
from
one
corner
with
a
curtain
and
a
sofa
in
the
background."
She
signed
a
script
with
a
Delhi-based
writer
on
the
behest
of
Chandrasekhar,
she
added,
saying
she
last
spoke
to
the
conman
on
August
8,
2021
for
the
last
time.
"He
did
not
contact
me
after
the
said
date,
and
I
later
got
to
know
he
was
arrested
for
impersonating
senior
government
officials
of
the
Home
Ministry
and
the
law
ministry,"
read
her
statement.
Adding
that
the
conman
and
Pinky
always
had
an
intention
of
cheating
her,
Jacqueline
said,
"I
was
fooled
by
Shekhar
(the
name
used
by
the
conman
to
interact
with
the
actor).
At
the
time
I
got
to
know
about
Shekhar's
criminal
background,
I
got
to
know
that
his
real
name
is
Sukesh."
Fernandez
said
Pinky
was
aware
of
Sukesh's
activities
and
background,
but
kept
quiet
about
them.
"When
I
had
to
travel
to
Kerala,
he
asked
me
to
use
his
private
jet.
He
organised
a
helicopter
ride
for
me
in
Kerala,
the
actor
claimed.
Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 21:11 [IST]