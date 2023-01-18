‘Sukesh Fooled Me, Ruined My Livelihood', Actress Jacqueline Fernandez Tells Court

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has accused con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar of some serious allegations. In a statement to a Delhi court, the actress said that Sukesh emotionally manipulated her and "made my life hell." The actress is currently under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate for allegedly accepting expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is currently imprisoned for defrauding and extorting over Rs 200 crore.

"Sukesh misled me, ruined my career and my livelihood," Fernandez said in her statement given to Delhi's Patiala court according to India Today. She claimed that Chandrasekhar was introduced to her as a government employee and said that she "felt somebody was spoofing her".

Jacqueline then said that she started to speak to Chandrasekhar after Pinky Irani (the woman who introduced the actor to the conman) convinced her makeup artist, Shaan Muthathil, that Chandrasekhar was an important official from the Home Ministry. She went on to say that Sukesh introduced himself as the owner of Sun TV and claimed that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha was her aunt.

Amid Money Laundering Case, Jacqueline Fernandez Offers Prayers At Vaishno Devi Shrine

"Chandrashekhar said he was a big fan, and said I should do films in South India too, and as the owner of Sun TV, they had many projects lined up. We should try to work together in south Indian movies," the actress said. She also added that the two talked at least three times a day, and Sukesh used to call her in the morning before her shoot, throughout the day, and at night before she would go to sleep.

She stated, "He never mentioned he was calling from jail or that he was in jail. He used to call from one corner with a curtain and a sofa in the background." She signed a script with a Delhi-based writer on the behest of Chandrasekhar, she added, saying she last spoke to the conman on August 8, 2021 for the last time. "He did not contact me after the said date, and I later got to know he was arrested for impersonating senior government officials of the Home Ministry and the law ministry," read her statement.

Adding that the conman and Pinky always had an intention of cheating her, Jacqueline said, "I was fooled by Shekhar (the name used by the conman to interact with the actor). At the time I got to know about Shekhar's criminal background, I got to know that his real name is Sukesh."

Nora Fatehi Sues Jacqueline Fernandez For Defamatory Remarks In Rs 200 Crore Extortion Case

Fernandez said Pinky was aware of Sukesh's activities and background, but kept quiet about them. "When I had to travel to Kerala, he asked me to use his private jet. He organised a helicopter ride for me in Kerala, the actor claimed.