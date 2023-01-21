Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary| Pavitra Rishta Director Shares Unseen Video Of Actor: 'He Used To...'

Sushant
Singh
Rajput
birth
anniversary:
It's
still
hard
to
believe
that
a
talented
artist
like
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
is
no
more
with
us.
The
Raabta
star
left
for
his
heavenly
abode
on
June
14,
2020,
leaving
his
family
members,
friends
and
fans
shocked.
It's
been
more
than
two-and-half-years
since
his
death
but
it's
still
difficult
to
cope
up
with
his
loss.
On
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
birth
anniversary,
his
friend
and
Pavitra
Rishta
director
Kushal
Zaveri
took
a
trip
down
the
memory
lane
and
posted
an
unseen
video
of
the
late
actor.
We
are
sure
you
will
shed
a
tear
after
watching
the
clip
as
it
features
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
in
his
usual
self,
jovial
and
chirpy.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT
UNSEEN
VIDEO
GOES
VIRAL
ON
HIS
BIRTH
ANNIVERSARY
Kushal
Zaveri
shared
the
unseen
clip
on
his
official
Instagram
handle
along
with
a
heartfelt
note.
He
revealed
how
SSR
used
to
travel
in
an
auto-rickshaw.
Sharing
what
Sushant
told
him
when
he
asked
the
actor
to
take
a
car
loan
to
buy
a
swanky
car,
the
director
wrote,
"Manav
become
a
household
name
after
pavitra
rishta
become
no
1
show
in
2009-2010.
He
used
to
travel
by
auto
rickshaw
..One
day
i
asked
him
why
haven't
u
still
bought
a
nice
car
u
will
easily
get
a
loan
to
which
he
said
i
don't
want
my
new
car
on
loan
,
i
am
collecting
money
for
my
skoda
Octavia
and
once
i
have
enough
will
go
and
buy
it
on
the
same
day."
"he
had
so
much
clarity
and
never
got
carried
away,
happy
birthday,"
he
added.
Fans
have
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT
DEATH
CASE
The
MS
Dhonie:
The
Untold
Story
actor
was
found
dead
at
his
apartment
in
Mumbai
on
June
14,
2020.
His
father
lodged
a
complaint
against
Rhea
Chakraborty,
her
parents
and
others
at
Patna's
police
station,
accusing
them
of
abetment
to
suicide.
Three
Central
agencies
the
Central
Bureau
of
Investigation
(CBI),
the
Enforcement
Directorate
and
the
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
(NCB)
started
the
probe
in
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
death
case.
His
girlfriend
Rhea
Chakraborty
and
her
brother
were
even
arrested
by
the
NCB
in
connection
with
an
alleged
drugs
case
linked
to
his
death.
The
Chehre
actress
and
her
brother
were
later
released
on
bail.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT
LAST
FILM
Sushant's
last
film
Dil
Bechara
released
a
month
after
his
death
on
an
OTT
platform.
As
the
cinema
halls
were
closed
due
to
COVID-19
lockdown,
the
romantic
drama
co-starring
Sanjana
Sanghi
premiered
on
Disney+Hotsar
in
July
2020.
The
streaming
platform
made
the
film
free
for
viewing
to
pay
a
tribute
to
the
actor.