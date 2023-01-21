Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary| Pavitra Rishta Director Shares Unseen Video Of Actor: 'He Used To...'

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: If SSR were alive, he would have turned 37 on January 21, 2023. Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri shared an unseen video of the late actor.

Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: It's still hard to believe that a talented artist like Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us. The Raabta star left for his heavenly abode on June 14, 2020, leaving his family members, friends and fans shocked. It's been more than two-and-half-years since his death but it's still difficult to cope up with his loss.

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, his friend and Pavitra Rishta director Kushal Zaveri took a trip down the memory lane and posted an unseen video of the late actor. We are sure you will shed a tear after watching the clip as it features Sushant Singh Rajput in his usual self, jovial and chirpy.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT UNSEEN VIDEO GOES VIRAL ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Kushal Zaveri shared the unseen clip on his official Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note. He revealed how SSR used to travel in an auto-rickshaw. Sharing what Sushant told him when he asked the actor to take a car loan to buy a swanky car, the director wrote, "Manav become a household name after pavitra rishta become no 1 show in 2009-2010. He used to travel by auto rickshaw ..One day i asked him why haven't u still bought a nice car u will easily get a loan to which he said i don't want my new car on loan , i am collecting money for my skoda Octavia and once i have enough will go and buy it on the same day."

"he had so much clarity and never got carried away, happy birthday," he added. Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH CASE

The MS Dhonie: The Untold Story actor was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His father lodged a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and others at Patna's police station, accusing them of abetment to suicide.

Three Central agencies the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) started the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were even arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drugs case linked to his death.

The Chehre actress and her brother were later released on bail.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT LAST FILM

Sushant's last film Dil Bechara released a month after his death on an OTT platform. As the cinema halls were closed due to COVID-19 lockdown, the romantic drama co-starring Sanjana Sanghi premiered on Disney+Hotsar in July 2020. The streaming platform made the film free for viewing to pay a tribute to the actor.