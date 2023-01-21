Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Sister Shweta Pens Heartfelt Note For Her ‘Cute’ Bhai; See Unseen PIC

Sushant
Singh
Rajput,
who
made
his
Bollywood
debut
with
Abhishek
Kapoor's
Kai
Po
Che
in
2023,
was
among
the
most
promising
actors
of
his
generation.
In
a
short
span
of
time,
he
made
his
mark
in
the
Hindi
film
industry
with
films
like
Shuddh
Desi
Romance,
PK,
Detective
Byomkesh
Bakshy,
M.S.
Dhoni:
The
Untold
Story,
Sonchiriyam,
and
Chhichhore
among
others.
However,
he
shocked
the
whole
nation
by
allegedly
committing
suicide
on
June
14,
2020.
Born
on
January
21,
1986,
in
Bihar,
the
actor
breathed
his
last
at
the
age
of
34.
He
would
have
turned
37
today
(January
21)
if
that
unbelievable
incident
hadn't
taken
place.
On
the
occasion
of
his
birth
anniversary
today,
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
sister
Shweta
Singh
Kirti
remembered
him
and
penned
an
emotional
note
for
him
on
social
media.
Along
with
the
note,
she
also
posted
an
unseen
picture
in
which
her
daughter
can
be
seen
kissing
the
Raabta
star
on
his
cheeks.
Taking
to
Instagram,
she
wrote,
"Happy
Birthday
mera
cute
sa
sweet
sa
Bhai...Always
remain
happy
wherever
you
are
(I
have
a
feeling
you
must
be
hanging
out
with
Shiv
Ji
in
Kailash)
we
love
you
infinity
to
the
power
infinity!
At
times
you
should
look
down
and
see
how
much
magic
you
have
created.
You
gave
birth
to
so
many
Sushants
with
the
heart
of
gold
just
like
yours.
I
am
so
proud
of
you
my
baby
and
always
will
be.
#sushantday
#sushantmoon"
Take
a
look
at
her
post
here:
His
fans
too
have
been
remembering
him
on
social
media
and
are
trending
'Happy
Birthday
SSR' on
Twitter.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 12:33 [IST]