Sushant Singh Rajput's Pet Dog Passes Away Days Before His Birth Anniversary, Sister Says 'You Joined...'
Sushant Singh Rajput pet dog death: Late actor's sister Priyanka Singh shared a post on Twitter to reveal that his Labrador Fudge passed away a few days before his birth anniversary. Here's her emotional post.
It's
still
hard
to
be
believe
that
a
talented
artist
like
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
is
no
more
with
us.
Although
it
has
been
over
two-and-half-years
since
his
untimely
death,
fans
have
not
been
able
to
cope
up
with
his
loss.
A
few
days
ahead
of
his
birth
anniversary,
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
sister
shared
an
unfortunate
news
with
us
on
social
media.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT
PET
DOG
DEATH
Priyanka
Singh
revealed
that
Sushant's
pet
dog
Fudge
passed
away
a
few
days
before
the
actor's
birth
anniversary.
She
shared
a
post
on
her
official
Twitter
handle
to
inform
fans
about
the
heartbreaking
news.
Priyanka
said
that
she
was
'heartbroken'
to
know
the
news
of
SSR's
pet
dog's
death.
In
her
post,
she
mourned
the
demise
of
Fudge,
who
shared
a
close
bond
with
the
Kai
Po
Che
Actor.
Sushant's
father
took
Fudge
to
his
hometown
Patna
as
the
actor's
pet
dog
was
reportedly
depressed
following
his
death.
Last
year,
Shweta
Singh
Kirti
posted
pictures
with
Fudge
on
her
official
Instagram
handle.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT'S
SISTER
SHARES
EMOTIONAL
POST
Priyanka
Singh
took
to
social
media
to
share
two
throwback
photos
along
with
a
heartfelt
note.
She
got
emotional
as
she
expressed
her
thoughts
in
the
form
of
words.
She
said
that
Fudge
joined
his
beloved
friend's
'heavenly
territory'
as
she
mourned
the
death
of
the
Pavitra
Rishta
actor's
furry
mate.
Fudge
left
for
his
heavenly
abode,
a
few
days
before
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
37th
birth
anniversary.
If
the
MS
Dhoni:
The
Untold
Story
actor
were
alive,
he
would
celebrate
his
37th
birthday
on
January
21,
2023.
"So
long
Fudge!
You
joined
your
friend's
Heavenly
territory...
will
follow
soon!
Till
then...
so
heart
broken,"
Priyanka
Singh
wrote
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
Check
out
her
tweet!
The
Kedarnath
actor
was
found
dead,
hanging
from
a
ceiling
fan
on
June
14,
2020
at
his
apartment
in
Mumbai's
Bandra.
His
father
KK
Singh
lodged
an
FIR
against
Rhea
Chakraborty
and
five
others,
accusing
them
of
abetment
to
suicide
in
July
2020.
Three
Central
agencies
including
the
Central
Bureau
of
Investigation
(CBI),
the
Enforcement
Directorate
and
the
Narcotics
Control
Bureau
(NCB)
are
probing
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
death
case.
Rhea
Chakraborty
and
her
brother
were
also
arrested
in
connection
with
the
alleged
drugs
case
linked
with
Sushant's
death.
Last
year,
the
mortuary
staff,
who
was
present
when
Sushant's
body
was
brough
in
to
conduct
post-mortem,
claimed
that
it
was
not
a
case
of
suicide
but
murder.
Roopkumar
Shah,
the
mortuary
servant
at
Mumbai's
Cooper
hospital,
while
talking
to
ANI
claimed
that
he
saw
injury
marks
on
Sushant
Singh
Rajput's
body.
SUSHANT
SINGH
RAJPUT'S
LAST
FILM
Sushant's
last
film
Dil
Bechara,
which
is
the
Hindi
adaptation
of
The
Fault
In
Our
Stars,
premiered
on
a
leading
OTT
platform,
a
month
after
his
death
in
July
2020.
The
romantic
drama
was
made
available
for
viewing
free
cost
as
Disney+Hotstar
wanted
to
pay
tribute
to
the
talented
actor.
The
Mukesh
Chhara
directorial
marked
the
Bollywood
debut
of
Sanjana
Sanghi.
We
offer
our
condolences
to
Priyanka
Singh
and
SSR's
family.