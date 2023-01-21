Top Bollywood News: SRK On Kissing Scene In Pathaan, PICS Of Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul's Wedding Mandap & More

Hey
SRK
On
Kissing
Scene
In
Pathaan
When
a
fan
asked
Shah
Rukh
Khan
about
the
person
whom
Pathan
will
kiss
in
the
film,
he
came
up
with
a
witty
reply.
Wondering
if
there
is
a
kissing
scene
in
Pathaan?
SRK's
reply
is
enough
to
clear
your
queries.
The
Bollywood
superstar
responded
to
the
fan
in
his
own
way
and
wrote,
"Pathaan
kiss
karne
nahi,
kick
karne
aaya
hai."
Pathaan
co-starring
Deepika
Padukone
and
John
Abraham
will
hit
the
silver
screens
on
January
25,
2023.
Visuals
From
Athiya-KL
Rahul's
Wedding
Mandap
While
KL
Rahul
and
Athiya
Shetty
are
yet
to
make
an
official
announcement
about
their
marriage,
their
wedding
preparations
are
going
on
in
full
swing
in
Khandala.
Ditching
a
destination
wedding,
the
two
lovebirds
have
decided
to
get
hitched
at
Khandala,
where
Suniel
Shetty's
farmhouse
in
located.
Rahul
and
Athiya
will
tie
the
knot
in
the
presence
of
only
selected
family
members
and
guests
in
a
low-key
ceremony.
A
video
from
Khandala
is
going
viral
on
the
internet
and
it
gives
us
a
glimpse
of
the
mandap.
Sara
Ali
Khan
Celebrates
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
Birth
Anniversary
On
Sushant
Singh
Rajput
birth
anniversary,
Sara
Ali
Khan
cut
a
birthday
cake
along
with
kids
on
the
sets
of
her
film.
She
remembered
her
first
co-star
Sushant
on
his
37th
birthday,
singing
the
song
for
the
late
actor.
"Happiest
Birthday
Sushant.
I
know
what
making
other
people
smile
meant
to
you.
And
while
you're
watching
over
all
of
us,
up
there
next
to
the
rising
new
moon,
I
hope
we've
made
you
smile
today
too," Sara
wrote
on
her
official
Instagram
handle.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Shoot
Begins
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
have
joined
hands
together
for Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan,
which
is
being
produced
by
Pooja
Entertainment.
After
months
of
extensive
preparation,
the
makers
have
commenced
the
shoot
with
the
Mahurat
shot
on
Saturday
(January
21)
in
Mumbai.
