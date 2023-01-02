Triptii Dimri 'Seals The Deal' With Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh; Find Out Details

Actress Triptii Dimri, who was recently seen in Netflix's Qala, celebrated the new year with lots of love and positivity. The actress on her gram reposted a cute loved-up photo with her rumoured boyfriend, film producer Karnesh Sharma, making her relationship with him official. For the unaware, Karnesh is the brother of actress Anuhska Sharma. The pic was initially shared by Saurabh Malhotra, who is an associate producer at Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Filmz. The duo have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time.

Sharing the mushy picture, Saurabh wrote, "My hearts (emoji)," while resharing it Tripti captioned it "My," followed by a red heart emoticon. Tripti in the photo is seen tightly hugging Karnesh as their eyes are closed with arms around each other. The location of the click is not unknown. Meanwhile, the photo is all over the internet, leaving netizens wondering if the post is a confirmation of their alleged relationship.

Interestingly, Tripti Dimri rose to fame with Bulbul, which was released under Karnesh Sharma's banner, while her recent film Qala is also backed by Clean Slate Filmz, and the actress's performance in the movie was highly appreciated by Anushka Shamra. Tripti and Karnesh's rumoured love affair has been in the limelight for quite a while, but they have never spoken about it in public.

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, Trip Dimri spoke about the bond she shares with Ansuhska's brother, Karnesh Ssharma. "The ship has already sailed is what I can say right now, " she had said. Further, in the same interview, Tripti talked about her wedding plans and stated, "Not now, I will take some more 7-8 years to get married."

Tripti made her debut with 2017's Poster Boys and was next seen in Laila Majnu the following year. Her last performance in Qala received critical acclaim and was highly liked by viewers. Meanwhile, up next, the actress has two films in the pipeline. The first of these is with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal, followed by Rola. Both films are slated for a 2023 release.

