Troll Who Called Shah Rukh Khan 'Femme Fatale' Gets A SASSY Reply From Actor, 'I Am Attractive In All Avatars'

In
just
a
day,
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
grand
comeback
movie
Pathaan
will
hit
theaters,
and
the
actor
is
making
all
the
right
efforts
to
keep
the
excitement
around
the
film
high.
Shah
Rukh
is
returning
to
the
big
screen
after
four
years
with
Pathaan,
and
the
film
has
been
touted
as
2023's
biggest
release.
Amid
the
hysteria,
SRK
took
to
his
Twitter
account
to
have
a
chitchat
session
with
his
fans
with
his
usual
fun
#AskSRK
session.
And,
as
expected,
Shah
Rukh,
who
is
well-known
for
his
wit
and
sense
of
humour,
provided
some
amusing
responses
during
the
virtual
interaction
session
with
his
fans.
He
was
also
seen
thanking
his
fans
for
their
support
and
love.
Before
beginning
the
session,
SRK
tweeted,
"A
big
hug
to
all
for
making
#Pathaan
so
loved.
Those
who
danced,
put
up
cut
outs,
bought
out
halls,
all
fan
clubs,
made
t
shirts,
prayed,
helped
to
ease
issues
&
made
it
a
festival.
It's
good
to
be
in
theatres,
feels
like
home.
A
quick
#AskSRK
for
fun."
Fans
quickly
dropped
their
questions,
while
one
troll
tried
mocking
Shah
Ruk
by
sharing
his
old
picture
dressed
as
a
woman
and
wrote
"Femme
fatale" with
laughing
emojis
alongside
the
photo.
SRK,
who
never
holds
back
from
giving
an
epic
reply,
said,
"Arre
no
no
this
is
me
dressed
as
a
lady.
I
know
I
am
attractive
in
all
avatars,
but
u
will
have
to
find
yourself
a
better
muse
my
friend!!
Apologies
for
misleading
you."
Meanwhile,
the
original
post
of
Shah
Rukh
dressed
as
a
woman
from
an
award
show
was
shared
by
YRF
on
microblogging
site,
who
is
alos
backing
Pathaan
read,
"She
is
a
total
femme
fatale
in
#Pathaan
as
she
transforms
into
a
spy
with
a
license
to
kill!
Watch
@deepikapadukone
bare
her
heart
about
her
role,
what
makes
her
and
@iamsrk
one
of
the
biggest
all-time
blockbuster
jodis
of
the
Indian
film
industry
&
much
more."
Helmed
by
Sidharth
Anand,
Pathaan
has
already
been
declared
a
blockbuster,
with
over
a
million
tickets
sold.
The
film
has
also
revived
around
25
shut
single-screen
theatres
across
India
and
is
reported
to
be
released
in
2500
screens
across
globe.