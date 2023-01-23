‘Aise Rom-Com Ka Hi Intezaar Tha’ Fans In Love With Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film is finally out. The rom-com is helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan.
After
a
long
wait,
the
makers
of
Ranbir
Kapoor
and
Shraddha
Kapoor's
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkar
have
unveiled
its
trailer
today
(January
23)
at
a
grand
event
in
Mumbai.
The
trailer
will
be
released
in
theatres
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
Deepika
Padukone's
Pathaan.
The
romantic
comedy,
directed
by
Pyaar
Ka
Punchnama
and
Sonu
Ke
Titu
Ki
Sweety
fame
Luv
Ranjan,
is
set
to
hit
the
big
screens
on
8
March,
coinciding
with
the
Holi
festival.
The
trailer
has
been
released
on
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
T-series
with
the
caption,
"Relationship
investments
are
subject
to
love
risks.
Please
check
compatibility
before
investing.
#TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer
out
now!"
The
official
trailer
of
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkaar
shows
the
characters
exploring
modern
relationships
and
a
happy
breakup.
Music
for
the
film
is
composed
by
Pritam
and
is
said
to
have
some
great
songs
that
will
appeal
to
all
sections
of
the
audience.
This
is
the
first
time
Ranbir
and
Shraddha
are
coming
together
and
fans
are
already
loving
their
sizzling
chemistry
in
the
film.
Boney
Kapoor
and
Dimple
Kapadia
will
also
be
seen
in
key
roles,
with
a
cameo
from
Kartik
Aaryan.
Here's
the
YouTube
link:
Tu
Jhoothi
Main
Makkar
is
sure
to
be
an
exciting
watch
and
will
be
one
of
the
most
talked-about
films
of
the
year.
Do
you
agree?
Share
your
views
in
the
comments
section.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 13:45 [IST]