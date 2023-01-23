‘Aise Rom-Com Ka Hi Intezaar Tha’ Fans In Love With Ranbir-Shraddha’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s much-awaited film is finally out. The rom-com is helmed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan.

After a long wait, the makers of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar have unveiled its trailer today (January 23) at a grand event in Mumbai. The trailer will be released in theatres with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan.

The romantic comedy, directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame Luv Ranjan, is set to hit the big screens on 8 March, coinciding with the Holi festival. The trailer has been released on the official Twitter handle of T-series with the caption, "Relationship investments are subject to love risks. Please check compatibility before investing. #TuJhoothiMainMakkaarTrailer out now!"

The official trailer of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shows the characters exploring modern relationships and a happy breakup.

Music for the film is composed by Pritam and is said to have some great songs that will appeal to all sections of the audience. This is the first time Ranbir and Shraddha are coming together and fans are already loving their sizzling chemistry in the film. Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia will also be seen in key roles, with a cameo from Kartik Aaryan.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar is sure to be an exciting watch and will be one of the most talked-about films of the year.