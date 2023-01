Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines since her Twitter account was restored. She is currently in the news for making sly digs at Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's box-office success, claiming Bollywood has been spreading hate against Hindus and India has always loved only Khans and admired Muslim actresses. Reacting to Kangana's remarks, reality show star Urfi Javed slammed her for dividing art based on religion and playing the religion card.