Urvashi Rautela Spotted In A Ripped Stockings At The Airport; Fans Ask ‘Why Dress So Dumb’

It hasn't been long since ace cricketer Rishabh Pant met with a car accident and suffered major injuries. Ever since then, his rumoured ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela ahs been sharing cryptic posts on social media and it has been all over the headlines. From sending recovery wishes for Rishabh to sharing post about Kokilaben Hospital, Urvashi has been the recent talk of the town. And now, Urvashi is once again making the headlines as she was clicked at the airport today. But it was her ripped stockings that made got the tongues wagging.

It so happened that Urvashi was clicked at the airport in a pink coloured frock style outfit. She had kept her tresses open and completed the look with a pair of black heels and black stockings. However, netizens couldn't help but notice her ripped stockings and was seen commenting about the same. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "LOL her stocking was all ripped !! Y dress so dumb". Another user commented, "Why would one wear torn stocking at the airport". Another Instagram user called it a fashion disaster and commented, "That's such a fashion disaster! Ripped stockings in public".

Take a look at Urvashi Rautela's video:

Meanwhile, Urvashi has been trolled massively for recent post regarding Rishabh Pant. To note, as Rishabh Pant has been recovering in Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital, Urvashi shared a pic of the hospital in her Instagram stories. This got the netizens wonder if she is stalking the ace cricketer. Sharing Urvashi's post, A Twitter user tweeted, "This is mental harassment. If a man did this, he'd either be in jail or have a Netflix crime documentary in his name". Another Twitter user wrote, "This is simply mental harassment or does she need a Psychiatrist? If in place of her #RishabhPant did something like this he would have been behind the bars and rn everyone would have been walking with placards. Do men don't have Rights? #UrvashiRautela. Cheap publicity".