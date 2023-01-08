Urvashi Rautela Spotted In A Ripped Stockings At The Airport; Fans Ask ‘Why Dress So Dumb’

It
hasn't
been
long
since
ace
cricketer
Rishabh
Pant
met
with
a
car
accident
and
suffered
major
injuries.
Ever
since
then,
his
rumoured
ex-girlfriend
Urvashi
Rautela
ahs
been
sharing
cryptic
posts
on
social
media
and
it
has
been
all
over
the
headlines.
From
sending
recovery
wishes
for
Rishabh
to
sharing
post
about
Kokilaben
Hospital,
Urvashi
has
been
the
recent
talk
of
the
town.
And
now,
Urvashi
is
once
again
making
the
headlines
as
she
was
clicked
at
the
airport
today.
But
it
was
her
ripped
stockings
that
made
got
the
tongues
wagging.
It
so
happened
that
Urvashi
was
clicked
at
the
airport
in
a
pink
coloured
frock
style
outfit.
She
had
kept
her
tresses
open
and
completed
the
look
with
a
pair
of
black
heels
and
black
stockings.
However,
netizens
couldn't
help
but
notice
her
ripped
stockings
and
was
seen
commenting
about
the
same.
Taking
to
the
comment
section,
an
Instagram
user
wrote,
"LOL
her
stocking
was
all
ripped
!!
Y
dress
so
dumb".
Another
user
commented,
"Why
would
one
wear
torn
stocking
at
the
airport".
Another
Instagram
user
called
it
a
fashion
disaster
and
commented,
"That's
such
a
fashion
disaster!
Ripped
stockings
in
public".
Meanwhile,
Urvashi
has
been
trolled
massively
for
recent
post
regarding
Rishabh
Pant.
To
note,
as
Rishabh
Pant
has
been
recovering
in
Mumbai's
Kokilaben
hospital,
Urvashi
shared
a
pic
of
the
hospital
in
her
Instagram
stories.
This
got
the
netizens
wonder
if
she
is
stalking
the
ace
cricketer.
Sharing
Urvashi's
post,
A
Twitter
user
tweeted,
"This
is
mental
harassment.
If
a
man
did
this,
he'd
either
be
in
jail
or
have
a
Netflix
crime
documentary
in
his
name".
Another
Twitter
user
wrote,
"This
is
simply
mental
harassment
or
does
she
need
a
Psychiatrist?
If
in
place
of
her
#RishabhPant
did
something
like
this
he
would
have
been
behind
the
bars
and
rn
everyone
would
have
been
walking
with
placards.
Do
men
don't
have
Rights?
#UrvashiRautela.
Cheap
publicity".
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 14:24 [IST]