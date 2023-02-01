Utsav Naik’s Debut Film Aagantuk To Release On February 17

The
film
has
elements
of
comedy,
drama,
and
suspense
and
promises
to
be
an
out-and-out
entertainer.
Ahmedabad
(Gujarat)
[India],
January
30:
Gujarati
film
Aagantuk,
which
will
mark
the
acting
debut
of
Utsav
Naik,
will
hit
the
big
screens
on
February
17.
The
upcoming
drama,
thriller
and
comedy
film
has
been
directed
by
talented
Gujarati
filmmaker
Naiteek
Ravval.
Aagantuk
is
the
story
of
Danish,
the
character
played
by
Utsav.
It
also
stars
veteran
actors
Hiten
Kumaar
and
Netri
Trivedi
in
important
roles.
"Aagantuk
is
a
mix
of
all
genres.
It
has
an
element
of
comedy,
but
it's
not
an
out-and-out
comedy.
It
also
has
engrossing
elements
of
drama
and
suspense
and
will
keep
the
audience
glued
to
their
seats
until
the
last
moment.
It
will
be
full
entertainment
for
the
audience
irrespective
of
the
genre
they
are
fans
of.
The
entire
cast
and
crew
have
worked
very
hard
on
the
film,
and
we
are
confident
the
audience
will
love
it,"
says
an
excited
Utsav
about
the
upcoming
film.
Aagantuk,
produced
by
Rishi
Vyas,
Shyam
Nair,
Naiteek
Ravval
and
Utsav,
moved
a
step
closer
to
its
release
with
the
launch
of
its
poster.
Hiten
Kumaar
unveiled
the
poster
on
his
Instagram
handle
and
also
announced
that
it
will
release
on
February
17.
The
poster
is
a
collage
of
the
three
lead
characters,
i.e.
Utsav,
Hiten
Kumaar,
and
Netri
Trivedi.
While
this
is
Utsav's
debut
film,
he
is
no
stranger
to
films.
He
has
worked
closely
with
Naiteek
Ravval
in
the
production
and
direction
department
in
the
last
one-and-a-half
years.
"I
was
always
attracted
to
acting.
Having
worked
with
Naiteek
Ravval
over
the
past
several
months
and
seen
him
from
close
quarters,
I
could
not
have
asked
for
a
better
director.
I
really
have
no
words
to
describe
the
whole
experience.
Working
with
a
veteran
actor
like
Hiten
Kumaar
has
also
been
a
dream
come
true,"
says
Utsav
further.
Aagantuk's
production
houses
are
Film
Utsav
Productions
and
Gallops
Talkies.
Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 11:06 [IST]