Utsav Naik’s Debut Film Aagantuk To Release On February 17

The film has elements of comedy, drama, and suspense and promises to be an out-and-out entertainer.​​​​

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 30: Gujarati film Aagantuk, which will mark the acting debut of Utsav Naik, will hit the big screens on February 17. The upcoming drama, thriller and comedy film has been directed by talented Gujarati filmmaker Naiteek Ravval.

Aagantuk is the story of Danish, the character played by Utsav. It also stars veteran actors Hiten Kumaar and Netri Trivedi in important roles.

"Aagantuk is a mix of all genres. It has an element of comedy, but it's not an out-and-out comedy. It also has engrossing elements of drama and suspense and will keep the audience glued to their seats until the last moment. It will be full entertainment for the audience irrespective of the genre they are fans of. The entire cast and crew have worked very hard on the film, and we are confident the audience will love it," says an excited Utsav about the upcoming film.

Aagantuk, produced by Rishi Vyas, Shyam Nair, Naiteek Ravval and Utsav, moved a step closer to its release with the launch of its poster. Hiten Kumaar unveiled the poster on his Instagram handle and also announced that it will release on February 17. The poster is a collage of the three lead characters, i.e. Utsav, Hiten Kumaar, and Netri Trivedi.

While this is Utsav's debut film, he is no stranger to films. He has worked closely with Naiteek Ravval in the production and direction department in the last one-and-a-half years.

"I was always attracted to acting. Having worked with Naiteek Ravval over the past several months and seen him from close quarters, I could not have asked for a better director. I really have no words to describe the whole experience. Working with a veteran actor like Hiten Kumaar has also been a dream come true," says Utsav further.

Aagantuk's production houses are Film Utsav Productions and Gallops Talkies.