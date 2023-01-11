Vamika Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharma Showers Daughter With Kisses, Virat Kohli's Reaction Is Unmissable

Vamika
Kohli
birthday:
We
cannot
thank
Anushka
Sharma
enough
for
blessing
our
Instagram
feed
with
the
cutest
photo
ever.
As
her
daughter
Vamika
turned
a
year
older
on
Wednesday
(January
11),
the
Bollywood
diva
treated
the
fans
with
an
adorable
photo
on
social
media.
The
mother-daughter
duo
can
be
seen
sharing
a
cute
moment
in
the
snap
that
is
going
viral
on
the
internet.
ANUSHKA
SHARMA'S
PIC
WITH
VAMIKA
As
her
baby
girl
celebrated
her
second
birthday,
Anushka
Sharma
shared
a
heartfelt
note
for
her.
Giving
us
a
sweet
snap,
the
Ae
Dil
Hai
Mushkil
star
wrote,
"Two
years
ago
my
heart
grew
wide
open." The
mum
can
be
seen
showering
Vamika
Kohli
with
kisses
and
love
in
the
unseen
photo.
Can
you
guess
how
Virat
Kohli
reacted?
The
doting
dad
liked
the
Instagram
post.
Fans
have
also
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages
and
wishes.
Anushka
Sharma
and
Virat
Kohli
welcomed
their
baby
girl
after
three
years
of
marriage
on
January
11,
2021.
They
had
created
ripples
on
the
internet
after
they
announced
her
pregnancy.
Unlike
other
celebrity
couples,
Virushka
have
decided
to
not
reveal
the
face
of
their
child.
The
duo
requested
the
media
and
paparazzi
to
respect
the
privacy
of
their
child
and
not
click
her
photos.
Last
year,
Anushka
issued
a
statement
when
photos
of
Vamika
were
circulated
following
an
Indian
cricket
team
match.
ANUSHKA
SHARMA
UPCOMING
FILMS
The
Pari
star
will
make
her
return
to
Hindi
cinema
with
Chakda
Xpress,
which
is
based
on
the
life
of
former
cricketer
Jhulan
Goswami.
The
sports
drama,
which
has
been
directed
by
Prosit
Roy,
will
premiere
on
Netflix.
Last
month,
Anushka
Sharma
wrapped
up
the
shoot
of
her
comeback
project.
From
London
to
Mumbai,
the
actress
has
shot
the
film
in
several
cities.
Here's
wishing
Vamika
a
very
happy
birthday!