10 Years Of 2 States: Not Arjun Kapoor, But THIS Bollywood Star Was The First Choice For The Role Of Krish

Arjun
Kapoor
Wasn't
The
First
Choice
For
2
States:
Arjun
Kapoor's
role
in
the
movie
2
States
is
one
of
the
most
notable
characters
he
had
played
in
his
entire
career.
However,
not
everyone
is
aware
of
the
fact
that
Arjun
Kapoor
wasn't
the
first
choice
for
the
movie
to
play
the
role
of
Krish
Malhotra.
But
can
you
guess
who
it
was?
3
Superstars
Rejected
The
Role
That
Landed
On
Arjun
Kapoor
For
the
unversed,
Saif
Ali
Khan
was
the
first
choice
of
the
producer
to
play
the
role
of
Krish
Malhotra.
It
was
because
of
his
enigmatic
charm
and
sophisticated
aura
that
brought
the
producers
to
offer
the
role
to
him.
However,
the
reason
is
yet
unknown
why
he
rejected
the
project
in
the
first
place.
On
the
other
hand,
Shah
Rukh
Khan
was
also
approached
for
the
movie
for
his
acting
ability
and
his
attention
to
details
that
he
could
bring
to
the
character.
However,
due
to
conflict
in
shooting
dates,
he
passed
on
the
offer.
Later,
Ranbir
Kapoor,
who
was
riding
on
the
success
of
Barfi
and
Rockstar
back
then,
was
offered
the
role.
However,
things
didn't
go
well
between
the
makers
and
the
actor.
Lastly,
the
role
was
roped
in
by
Arjun
Kapoor,
which
garnered
him
immense
appreciation
and
popularity.
Producer
Sajid
Nadiadwala
revealed
at
the
trailer
launch,
"Look
at
the
journey
the
film
has
taken.
It
started
with
Saif
Ali
Khan
green
lighting
the
project.
Then
Shah
Rukh
Khan
and
later
Ranbir.
After
that,
Karan
came
to
me
saying
let's
make
it
with
Arjun
and
I
fell
off
my
chair.
However,
when
we
started
making
the
movie
and
I
saw
the
final
product,
I
thought
Karan
was
right
in
his
judgement."
As
the
film
turned
10
years,
Karan
Johar
shared
a
video
on
his
status
created
by
Dharma
movies,
sharing
the
nostalgic
video,
Karan
Johar
wrote,
"10
years
of
2
States...ONE
LOVE.
The
most
amazing
journey
filled
with
warmth..."