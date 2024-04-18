10 Years Of 2 States: Not Arjun Kapoor, But THIS Bollywood Star Was The First Choice For The Role Of Krish

Photo Credit:

Arjun Kapoor Wasn't The First Choice For 2 States: Arjun Kapoor's role in the movie 2 States is one of the most notable characters he had played in his entire career. However, not everyone is aware of the fact that Arjun Kapoor wasn't the first choice for the movie to play the role of Krish Malhotra. But can you guess who it was?

3 Superstars Rejected The Role That Landed On Arjun Kapoor

For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan was the first choice of the producer to play the role of Krish Malhotra. It was because of his enigmatic charm and sophisticated aura that brought the producers to offer the role to him. However, the reason is yet unknown why he rejected the project in the first place.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan was also approached for the movie for his acting ability and his attention to details that he could bring to the character. However, due to conflict in shooting dates, he passed on the offer.

Later, Ranbir Kapoor, who was riding on the success of Barfi and Rockstar back then, was offered the role. However, things didn't go well between the makers and the actor. Lastly, the role was roped in by Arjun Kapoor, which garnered him immense appreciation and popularity.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed at the trailer launch, "Look at the journey the film has taken. It started with Saif Ali Khan green lighting the project. Then Shah Rukh Khan and later Ranbir. After that, Karan came to me saying let's make it with Arjun and I fell off my chair. However, when we started making the movie and I saw the final product, I thought Karan was right in his judgement."

Karan Johar Celebrates 10 Years Of 2 States

As the film turned 10 years, Karan Johar shared a video on his status created by Dharma movies, sharing the nostalgic video, Karan Johar wrote, "10 years of 2 States...ONE LOVE. The most amazing journey filled with warmth..."

More About 2 States

2 States turned 10 years on Thursday. Jointly bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Karan Johar, the film also stars Alia Bhatt featuring Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, among others. The story is based