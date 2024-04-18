Entertainment LIVE Updates: BMCM SetTo Enter 50 Cr Club; Adil Hussain Criticizes Own Movie Kabir Singh

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
Thursday
comes
with
fresh
doses
of
entertainment
for
the
Bollywood
buffs
as
we
are
here
with
the
latest
masala
stories.
To
beat
your
midweek
blues,
we
have
truckloads
of
news
to
offer
that
you
can
scroll
all
day
while
munching
your
favorite
snacks.
While
two
big
releases
are
occupying
the
headlines,
other
spicy
news
updates
leave
room
that
will
not
allow
you
to
look
anywhere
else.
While
Bade
Miyan
Chote
is
eyeing
for
50
Cr
total
box
office
collection
at
the
end
of
week
1,
Maidaan
has
minted
25
Cr
at
the
end
of
day
7.
On
the
other
hand,
Adil
Hussain,
who
was
featured
in
Kabir
Singh,
claimed
that
he
signed
the
movie
without
reading
the
script
and
now
regrets
doing
the
film
for
promoting
'mysogynistic'
attitude.