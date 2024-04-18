English Edition
Entertainment LIVE Updates: BMCM SetTo Enter 50 Cr Club; Adil Hussain Criticizes Own Movie Kabir Singh

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Thursday comes with fresh doses of entertainment for the Bollywood buffs as we are here with the latest masala stories. To beat your midweek blues, we have truckloads of news to offer that you can scroll all day while munching your favorite snacks. While two big releases are occupying the headlines, other spicy news updates leave room that will not allow you to look anywhere else.

While Bade Miyan Chote is eyeing for 50 Cr total box office collection at the end of week 1, Maidaan has minted 25 Cr at the end of day 7. On the other hand, Adil Hussain, who was featured in Kabir Singh, claimed that he signed the movie without reading the script and now regrets doing the film for promoting 'mysogynistic' attitude.

