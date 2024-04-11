Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Brutally TROLLED Over Weird Makeup Look In Viral Video, Fans Mock: PK Ka Beta

Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Gets Trolled: Aamir Khan's children have been a hot topic of discussion lately. First, daughter Ira Khan's unconventional wedding stole the spotlight, and now son Junaid is causing a stir as he was recently spotted by the paparazzi. Junaid was seen sporting a black tilak and bold jet-black kajal, prompting various speculations. Some suggest that Junaid was wearing makeup, attributing it to his return from a shoot. Looking shy and avoiding the cameras, Junaid did not pay much attention to the cameramen. He posed to give a shot and then moved away. But his makeup became a matter of talk, creating sensation on the internet.

AAMIR KHAN'S SON BRUTALLY TROLLED FOR MAKEUP LOOK

As Paparazzi spotted Junaid outside Prithvi theater in Mumbai, he didn't have any option but to pose in front of the camera. He said to the cameramen, "Avi v makeup mei hu." As Viral Bhayani posted the viral video, instantly comment section started flooding with people mocking the satr kid's look.

One commented, "Isko bhi apni atrangi family ki hwa lg gyi kya nhi to mujhe sbse decent lgta tha ye." One joked, "Koi Mil gaya 2 in prithvi." Another mocked, "Pk ka beta." A user asked, "Why this makeup." One joked, "Ye kaunsa set se aya Bhai ...pk 2."

Junaid is all set to make his debut in the Bollywood. It was reported in the fall of 2023 that Junaid is making his acting debut with Yash Raj Film movie 'Maharaj.' The film reportedly casts Jaideep Ahlawat, Shrvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey. The movie is directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. YRF movie is speculated to release sometime in 2024. The exact date of the release has not yet been unveiled by the makers. Let us further wait to see how Amir's son Junaid will do in B-town.