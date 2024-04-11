Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan Brutally TROLLED Over Weird Makeup Look In Viral Video, Fans Mock: PK Ka Beta

Aamir
Khan's
Son
Junaid
Khan
Gets
Trolled:
Aamir
Khan's
children
have
been
a
hot
topic
of
discussion
lately.
First,
daughter
Ira
Khan's
unconventional
wedding
stole
the
spotlight,
and
now
son
Junaid
is
causing
a
stir
as
he
was
recently
spotted
by
the
paparazzi.
Junaid
was
seen
sporting
a
black
tilak
and
bold
jet-black
kajal,
prompting
various
speculations.
Some
suggest
that
Junaid
was
wearing
makeup,
attributing
it
to
his
return
from
a
shoot.
Looking
shy
and
avoiding
the
cameras,
Junaid
did
not
pay
much
attention
to
the
cameramen.
He
posed
to
give
a
shot
and
then
moved
away.
But
his
makeup
became
a
matter
of
talk,
creating
sensation
on
the
internet.
AAMIR
KHAN'S
SON
BRUTALLY
TROLLED
FOR
MAKEUP
LOOK
As
Paparazzi
spotted
Junaid
outside
Prithvi
theater
in
Mumbai,
he
didn't
have
any
option
but
to
pose
in
front
of
the
camera.
He
said
to
the
cameramen,
"Avi
v
makeup
mei
hu." As
Viral
Bhayani
posted
the
viral
video,
instantly
comment
section
started
flooding
with
people
mocking
the
satr
kid's
look.
One
commented,
"Isko
bhi
apni
atrangi
family
ki
hwa
lg
gyi
kya
nhi
to
mujhe
sbse
decent
lgta
tha
ye." One
joked,
"Koi
Mil
gaya
2
in
prithvi."
Another
mocked,
"Pk
ka
beta."
A
user
asked,
"Why
this
makeup."
One
joked,
"Ye
kaunsa
set
se
aya
Bhai
...pk
2."
Junaid
is
all
set
to
make
his
debut
in
the
Bollywood.
It
was
reported
in
the
fall
of
2023
that
Junaid
is
making
his
acting
debut
with
Yash
Raj
Film
movie
'Maharaj.'
The
film
reportedly
casts
Jaideep
Ahlawat,
Shrvari
Wagh,
and
Shalini
Pandey.
The
movie
is
directed
by
Siddharth
P
Malhotra.
YRF
movie
is
speculated
to
release
sometime
in
2024.
The
exact
date
of
the
release
has
not
yet
been
unveiled
by
the
makers.
Let
us
further
wait
to
see
how
Amir's
son
Junaid
will
do
in
B-town.
Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 15:16 [IST]