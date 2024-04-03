Akshay Kumar's Co-star Aarti Chabria Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Dress, Reveals Her Pregnancy- VIRAL VIDEO

Aarti
Chabria
pregnancy:
It's
time
to
send
congratulatory
messages
to
Bollywood
actress
Aarti
Chabria
as
she
is
expecting
her
first
child
with
husband
Visharad
Beedassy.
The
two
lovebirds
will
become
parents
after
five
years
of
marriage.
PREGNANT
AARTI
CHABRIA
FLAUNTS
BABY
BUMP
On
April
1,
2024,
the
tinsel
town
diva
announced
her
pregnancy
in
style.
She
posted
a
video
on
social
media,
sharing
the
good
news
with
her
fans.
The
Khatron
Ke
Khiladi
4
winner
grabbed
several
eyeballs
as
she
revealed
that
she
is
pregnant
with
a
cute
post.
The
mom-to-be
flaunted
her
baby
bump
as
she
posed
for
the
camera.
Sharing
an
adorable
video,
she
flashed
her
million-dollar
smile,
making
us
gush
over
her
beauty.
The
caption
for
her
post
read,
"This
is
where
I've
been....
Enjoying
the
best
months
focussing
on
creation,
nurturing
and
evolving
into
the
most
beautiful
real
life
role
of
my
LIFE." She
added
the
hashtags
'Good
news'
and
'blessings'
in
her
post.
Neil
Nitin
Mukesh,
Aditi
Govitrikar,
Pony
Prakash
and
other
celebs
dropped
comments
on
the
post.
Neil
wrote,
"Congratulations
to
you
my
dearest"
while
Aditi
commented,
"Heartiest
congratulations".
Fans
have
also
flooded
the
comments
section
with
their
messages.
They
extended
their
warm
wishes
to
the
actress
and
showered
her
with
love.
Aarti
Chabria
tied
the
knot
with
Australia-based
chartered
accountant
Visharad
Beedassy
in
an
intimate
ceremony
in
Mumbai
in
2019.
The
couple
is
all
set
to
welcome
their
first
child.
They
got
engaged
in
Mauritius
and
celebrated
their
special
day
in
style.
DEEPIKA
PADUKONE,
YAMI
GAUTAM-
BOLLYWOOD
ACTRESSES
WHO
ARE
PREGNANT
It's
raining
babies
in
Bollywood.
Anushka
Sharma
and
Virat
Kohli,
fondly
known
as
Virushka,
have
welcomed
a
new
member
in
their
family.
On
February
15,
2024,
Anushka
and
Virat
became
parents
of
a
baby
boy.
They
have
named
their
son
Akaay.
B-town
couple
Deepika
Padukone-Ranveer
Singh,
Ali
Fazal-Richa
Chadha
and
Yami
Gautam-Aditya
Dhar
are
also
expecting
the
arrival
of
their
first
child.
DeepVeer
will
welcome
their
first
baby
after
over
five
years
of
marriage.
Varun
Dhawan's
wife
Natasha
Dalal
is
also
pregnant
with
their
first
child.