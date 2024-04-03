Akshay Kumar's Co-star Aarti Chabria Flaunts Baby Bump In Black Dress, Reveals Her Pregnancy- VIRAL VIDEO

Aarti Chabria pregnancy: It's time to send congratulatory messages to Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria as she is expecting her first child with husband Visharad Beedassy. The two lovebirds will become parents after five years of marriage.

PREGNANT AARTI CHABRIA FLAUNTS BABY BUMP

On April 1, 2024, the tinsel town diva announced her pregnancy in style. She posted a video on social media, sharing the good news with her fans. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 winner grabbed several eyeballs as she revealed that she is pregnant with a cute post.

The mom-to-be flaunted her baby bump as she posed for the camera. Sharing an adorable video, she flashed her million-dollar smile, making us gush over her beauty.

The caption for her post read, "This is where I've been.... Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real life role of my LIFE." She added the hashtags 'Good news' and 'blessings' in her post.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aditi Govitrikar, Pony Prakash and other celebs dropped comments on the post. Neil wrote, "Congratulations to you my dearest" while Aditi commented, "Heartiest congratulations".

Fans have also flooded the comments section with their messages. They extended their warm wishes to the actress and showered her with love.

Aarti Chabria tied the knot with Australia-based chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in 2019. The couple is all set to welcome their first child. They got engaged in Mauritius and celebrated their special day in style.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE, YAMI GAUTAM- BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES WHO ARE PREGNANT

It's raining babies in Bollywood. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, fondly known as Virushka, have welcomed a new member in their family.

On February 15, 2024, Anushka and Virat became parents of a baby boy. They have named their son Akaay. B-town couple Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha and Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar are also expecting the arrival of their first child.

DeepVeer will welcome their first baby after over five years of marriage. Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal is also pregnant with their first child.