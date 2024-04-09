Adhyayan Suman Reveals How He Bagged Role In Heeramandi After Initially Being Rejected By Sanjay LeelaBhansali

Adhyayan
Suman's
character
in
Heeramandi
has
already
grabbed
attention
from
many
right
after
his
first
look
was
revealed.
But
little
did
we
know
that
the
actor
was
initially
rejected
by
the
director
right
after
the
audition.
However,
the
actor
recently
opened
up
on
how
he
bagged
the
role
of
Zoravar
in
the
historical
drama.
Adhyayan
Suman
will
be
seen
portraying
the
young
Zoravar,
the
younger
version
of
Shekhar
Suman,
his
father
in
Heeramandi.
Talking
to
News18,
Adhyayan
said,
"This
is
something
I
couldn't
have
imagined
in
my
life," adding,
"It
has
always
been
my
dream
to
work
with
my
father.
And
I
do
share
one
scene
with
him
in
the
show.
It's
a
very
interesting
scene."
Talking
about
his
audition,
Adhyayan
revealed
receiving
a
call
while
travelling
in
the
Himalayas,
he
recalled,
"At
one
o'clock
in
the
afternoon,
I
was
told
that
Mr
Bhansali
would
be
seeing
my
audition
at
three.
Somehow,
I
managed
to
stop
the
car
in
the
middle
of
the
mountains
and
make
an
audition
clip
sitting
in
the
car."
He
continued
on
how
the
role
slipped
away
from
his
hand,
"I
begged,
borrowed
and
stole
some
network
from
people
and
sent
the
tape.
Unfortunately,
I
didn't
get
the
role.
To
be
honest,
if
I
had
auditioned
and
not
gotten
the
part
in
any
other
filmmaker's
film
or
series,
I
would
just
let
it
pass.
But
this
was
Sanjay
Leela
Bhansali's
show
and
it's
every
actor's
dream
to
work
with
him.
So,
I
was
extremely
disappointed
that
it
didn't
work
out
for
me."
Revealing
how
the
role
landed
on
his
lap
even
after
being
rejected,
"My
father
always
tells
me
that
if
something
is
meant
to
be,
it
will
be
and
nobody
can
snatch
anything
away
that's
destined
to
happen.
The
shoot
of
Heeramandi
started
with
the
other
characters.
Two
days
before
they
were
supposed
to
start
shoot
with
the
actor
who
was
supposed
to
play
Zorawar,
he
was
suddenly
asked
to
leave
and
I
was
brought
in.
It's
just
outstanding
how
it
all
happened,"
he
added.