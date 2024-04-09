Adhyayan Suman Reveals How He Bagged Role In Heeramandi After Initially Being Rejected By Sanjay LeelaBhansali

Photo Credit: Adhyayan Suman/Instagram

Adhyayan Suman's character in Heeramandi has already grabbed attention from many right after his first look was revealed. But little did we know that the actor was initially rejected by the director right after the audition. However, the actor recently opened up on how he bagged the role of Zoravar in the historical drama.

Read more:

Heeramandi: Designers Anticipate Change In Bridal Trends After The Film's Release, Take Notes Upcoming Brides!

How Adhyayan Suman Bagged Role In Heeramandi

Adhyayan Suman will be seen portraying the young Zoravar, the younger version of Shekhar Suman, his father in Heeramandi. Talking to News18, Adhyayan said, "This is something I couldn't have imagined in my life," adding, "It has always been my dream to work with my father. And I do share one scene with him in the show. It's a very interesting scene."

Talking about his audition, Adhyayan revealed receiving a call while travelling in the Himalayas, he recalled, "At one o'clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car."

He continued on how the role slipped away from his hand, "I begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn't get the role. To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker's film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show and it's every actor's dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn't work out for me."

Revealing how the role landed on his lap even after being rejected, "My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that's destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It's just outstanding how it all happened," he added.

Read more:

Heeramandi: SLB's Series Is The MOST Expensive Show; Surpasses Bajirao Mastani & Gangubai Kathiawadi's Budget

More About Heeramandi

Heeramandi is all set to be streamed from May 1st on Netflix. It also features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisa Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, among others.