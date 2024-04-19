Adil Hussain Sticks To His 'Regret' Comment On Doing Kabir Singh After Getting Bashed By The Director

Adil
Hussain
Sticks
To
His
Comment:
Adil
Hussain
has
been
making
headlines
after
he
said
that
he
'regrets'
doing
role
in
Kabir
Singh,
which
he
also
called
a
'misogynistic'
film
that
he
signed
in
for
without
reading
the
script.
After
which
the
director
didn't
take
the
interview
lightly
and
threatened
Adil
to
replace
his
face
with
AI.
However,
even
after
all
these,
the
actor
in
his
latest
statement
revealed
he
is
reluctant
to
'change'
his
mind.
Calling
it
a
'regret',
earlier
Adil
revealed
that
he
walked
out
of
the
movie
theatre
in
20
minutes
while
watching
the
film.
He
also
revealed
that
he
hasn't
read
the
script
of
the
movie
upon
signing
in
for
it.
In
his
interview
in
AP
Podcast,
Adil
said,
"I
think
a
film
like
this
celebrates
something
which
is
not
beneficial
for
society.
It
legitimises
male
misogyny.
It
legitimises
violence
against
anybody,
for
that
matter,
doesn't
have
to
be
a
woman.
And
it
celebrates
it,
it
glorifies
it,
and
it
should
not
be
glorified."
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Tweet
That
Intensified
The
Controversy
After
the
interview
went
viral,
Kabir
Singh
director
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga
took
to
twitter
and
posted,
"Ur
'belief'
in
30
art
films
didn't
get
as
much
fame
to
u
as
ur
'regret'
of
1
BLOCKBUSTER
film
did," followed
by
a
clap
emoji.
"I
regret
casting
u,knwing
that
ur
greed
is
bigger
than
ur
passion.
NOW
I'll
save
U
from
the
shame
by
replacing
Ur
face
with
AI
help
(accompanied
by
a
thumbsup
emoji).
Now
smile
properly
(accompanied
by
a
smile
emoji),"
he
added.
Adil
Husssain'
Comment
On
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga's
Viral
Tweet
After
Vanga's
tweeet
goes
viral,
Adil
commented
on
the
same
in
an
interview
with
Times
Of
India,
he
said,
"I'm
in
the
US
right
now
and
haven't
seen
Sandeep's
post.
Neither
do
I
intend
to.
What
I
said
(about
Kabir
Singh)
was
in
an
interview,
and
not
on
social
media.
I
was
completely
shocked
when
I
saw
the
film
and
I
regret
doing
it.
I
will
not
change
my
stand."
What
do
you
think
about
the
whole
scenario?
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 10:58 [IST]