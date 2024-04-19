Adil Hussain Sticks To His 'Regret' Comment On Doing Kabir Singh After Getting Bashed By The Director

Photo Credit:

Adil Hussain Sticks To His Comment: Adil Hussain has been making headlines after he said that he 'regrets' doing role in Kabir Singh, which he also called a 'misogynistic' film that he signed in for without reading the script. After which the director didn't take the interview lightly and threatened Adil to replace his face with AI. However, even after all these, the actor in his latest statement revealed he is reluctant to 'change' his mind.

Adil Hussain's Controversial Interview

Calling it a 'regret', earlier Adil revealed that he walked out of the movie theatre in 20 minutes while watching the film. He also revealed that he hasn't read the script of the movie upon signing in for it. In his interview in AP Podcast, Adil said, "I think a film like this celebrates something which is not beneficial for society. It legitimises male misogyny. It legitimises violence against anybody, for that matter, doesn't have to be a woman. And it celebrates it, it glorifies it, and it should not be glorified."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Tweet That Intensified The Controversy

After the interview went viral, Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took to twitter and posted, "Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did," followed by a clap emoji. "I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help (accompanied by a thumbsup emoji). Now smile properly (accompanied by a smile emoji)," he added.

Ur 'belief' in 30 art films didn't get as much fame to u as ur 'regret' of 1 BLOCKBUSTER film did 👏https://t.co/BiJIV3UeyO

I regret casting u,knwing that ur greed is bigger than ur passion. NOW I'll save U from the shame by replacing Ur face with AI help👍 Now smile properly 🙂 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) April 18, 2024

Adil Husssain' Comment On Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Viral Tweet

After Vanga's tweeet goes viral, Adil commented on the same in an interview with Times Of India, he said, "I'm in the US right now and haven't seen Sandeep's post. Neither do I intend to. What I said (about Kabir Singh) was in an interview, and not on social media. I was completely shocked when I saw the film and I regret doing it. I will not change my stand."

