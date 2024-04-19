Entertainment LIVE Updates: Adil Hussain Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Tweet;

Entertainment
LIVE
Updates:
Friday
is
here
with
latest
entertainment
gossips
that
will
keep
you
hooked!
In
this
scorching
heat,
take
a
sip
of
your
favorite
cooler
and
munch
your
snacks
and
start
scrolling
the
page,
because
we
are
going
to
update
all
the
tids
and
bits
of
the
entertainment
industries
across
region
or
borders.
For
the
unversed,
Adil
Hussain
earlier
claimed
to
'regret'
his
role
in
the
'misogynistic'
movie,
Kabir
Singh,
to
which
the
director
slammed
the
actor
calling
him
'greedy'.
Now,
Adil
responded
yet
again
to
Vanga's
bashing
tweet.
On
the
other
hand,
Friday
comes
with
a
great
news
for
Salman
Khan
fans,
as
the
actor
is
all
set
to
start
shooting
for
his
upcoming
release,
Sikandar,
following
his
usual
schedule.
Check
out
all
the
details
as
we
unfold
each
with
time-
Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2024, 9:40 [IST]