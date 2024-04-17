Aditi Rao Hydari WIshes Her 'Manicorn' Siddharth On His Birthday Post Engagement Announcement, See Picture

Aditi
Rao
Hydari
Wishes
Her
Manicorn
On
His
Birthday:
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
took
to
Instagram
to
wish
her
'manicorn'
on
his
birthday.
She
shared
a
lovey
dovey
yet
elegant
picture
of
themselves
on
Instagram
to
wish
Siddharth
on
the
special
day.
Aditi
Rao
Hydari's
Post
On
Siddharth's
Birthday
Aditi
Rao
Hydari
shared
a
black
and
white
picture
of
herself
with
Siddharth
where
the
actress
could
be
seen
wearing
a
off-shoulder
top
with
a
floor-sweeping
trail
along
with
a
pair
of
cigarette
trousers.
She
teamed
the
outfit
with
a
pair
of
pointed
heels.
On
the
other
hand,
Siddharth
could
be
seen
wearing
good
ol'
tuxedo
along
with
a
pair
of
loafers.
Sharing
the
ethereal
picture,
Aditi
wrote,
Happiest
birthday
my
manicorn.
To
endless
laughter,
fairy
dust
and
happiness
on
loop.
More
power
to
you
and
everything
that
you
do.
Squishes
from
your
forever
cheerleader."