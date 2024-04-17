English Edition
Aditi Rao Hydari WIshes Her 'Manicorn' Siddharth On His Birthday Post Engagement Announcement, See Picture

Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Siddharth On Birthday
Photo Credit:

Aditi Rao Hydari Wishes Her Manicorn On His Birthday: Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram to wish her 'manicorn' on his birthday. She shared a lovey dovey yet elegant picture of themselves on Instagram to wish Siddharth on the special day.

Aditi Rao Hydari's Post On Siddharth's Birthday

Aditi Rao Hydari shared a black and white picture of herself with Siddharth where the actress could be seen wearing a off-shoulder top with a floor-sweeping trail along with a pair of cigarette trousers. She teamed the outfit with a pair of pointed heels. On the other hand, Siddharth could be seen wearing good ol' tuxedo along with a pair of loafers.

Sharing the ethereal picture, Aditi wrote, Happiest birthday my manicorn. To endless laughter, fairy dust and happiness on loop. More power to you and everything that you do. Squishes from your forever cheerleader."

Comments

Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 17:00 [IST]
Read more about: aditi rao hydari siddharth

