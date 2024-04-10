After Accusing Kangana Ranaut Of ‘Hypnotizing’ Son Adhyayan, Shekhar Suman Calls It ‘Just A Phase’

If
you
are
a
Bollywood
buff,
you
must've
heard
about
the
controversy
between
Shekhar
Suman's
son
Adhyayan
Suman
and
Kangana
Ranaut.
After
a
ugly
breakup,
Kangana
was
accused
of
black
magic
and
'hypnotizing'
the
veteran
actor's
son
by
Shekhar
himself.
When
Shekhar
Suman
Accused
Kangana
Ranaut
Of
'Hypnotizing'
Adhyayan
Suman
After
Adhyayan
Suman
claimed
that
Kangana
Ranaut
did
black
magic
on
him
while
they
were
dating,
Shekhar
Suman
supported
the
statement
saying
how
his
wife
Alka
found
"supari,
some
coins
and
other
weird
things
from
Adhyayan's
drawer."
He
solidified
the
claim
saying,
"I
called
family's
panditji
and
they
(the
priests)
confirmed
that
Adhyayan
was
hypnotised.
From
his
eyes
it
seemed
either
he
was
a
drugged
or
was
under
the
influence
of
someone."
Did
Shekhar
Suman
Offer
Peace
To
Kangana
Ranaut?
When
Shekhar
Suman
was
asked
if
he
would
like
to
build
an
equation
with
Kangana
Ranaut
now
that
she
joined
the
BJP
that
he
also
supports,
Shekhar
said
calling
everything
'just
a
phase',
"We
are
not
holding
on
to
anything
at
all.
Not
the
family,
not
Adhyayan.
I
think
it
is
pointless
talking
about
it.
I
said
it
was
just
a
phase.
It
happens,
and
then
it's
over."
Earlier
in
2023,
Shekhar
said
there
should
be
no
'inimical
feelings'
when
he
talked
about
Kangana,
"I
mean,
these
relationships
happen,
and
nobody
wants
to
sort
of
have
a
relationship
and
just
break
up
and
move
on...
They
(Kangana
and
Adhyayan)
were
happy
when
they
were
together
and
then
they
went
their
own
way.
It
was
destiny.
There
should
be
no
ill
will
or
no
inimical
feelings
towards
each
other.
Sometimes,
in
the
heat
of
the
moment,
things
happen.
But
one
should
always
look
back
with
fondness."