After SRK, Tabu Becomes The Second B-Town Celeb To Break THIS BIG Record On Box Office

Tabu Gave Most Hits After SRK: Shahrukh Khan is the legendary actor of Indian cinema and not other actor has been able to match her charm in the industry until now. But it seems that an actress is slowly trying to contest with the actor's box office game. Shahrukh Khan is the only actor in Bollywood who has made highest hits since the pandemic. His movies, 'Pathan', 'Dunki', and 'Jawaan' has done wonders on the box office, grossing Rs 658 crore, Rs. 208 crore, and Rs 1148 crore. It seems there has come another actor who could match SRK's potential.

WHICH ACTRESS HAS ACHIEVED ALMOST SAME RECORD AS SRK?

80s star Tabu is once again in the limelight for her recent movie 'Crew.' And, she is indeed the one who has given competition to King Khan. The actress has launched three of her films post-pandemic and all those made wonders on box office. Besides 'Crew', the actress was featured in 'Drishyam 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

'Drishyam 2' earned Rs 286.36 crores in India and 58.69 crores globally. Meanwhile, 'Bhul Bhulaiyaa 2' earned 266.88 globally.

WHAT IS 'CREW' BOX OFFICE COLLECTION?

Premiering on March 29, 'Crew' has a stunning 9.25 crore collection on box office. It was then followd by 9.75 crores and 10.5 crore on weekend. There was seen a significant dip in the box office collection on Monday, grossing only 4.2 crores. Grossing over 86 crores worldwide, the movie became the 5th highest ranked hindi movies of 2024.

'Crew' featured Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh were the supporting male actors in the heist comedy flick. Rajesh A Krishnan helmed movie was produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit. The storyline of the movie spins around three crew members struggling to make money to meet their wants.