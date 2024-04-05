After SRK, Tabu Becomes The Second B-Town Celeb To Break THIS BIG Record On Box Office

Tabu
Gave
Most
Hits
After
SRK:
Shahrukh
Khan
is
the
legendary
actor
of
Indian
cinema
and
not
other
actor
has
been
able
to
match
her
charm
in
the
industry
until
now.
But
it
seems
that
an
actress
is
slowly
trying
to
contest
with
the
actor's
box
office
game.
Shahrukh
Khan
is
the
only
actor
in
Bollywood
who
has
made
highest
hits
since
the
pandemic.
His
movies,
'Pathan',
'Dunki',
and
'Jawaan'
has
done
wonders
on
the
box
office,
grossing
Rs
658
crore,
Rs.
208
crore,
and
Rs
1148
crore.
It
seems
there
has
come
another
actor
who
could
match
SRK's
potential.
WHICH
ACTRESS
HAS
ACHIEVED
ALMOST
SAME
RECORD
AS
SRK?
80s
star
Tabu
is
once
again
in
the
limelight
for
her
recent
movie
'Crew.'
And,
she
is
indeed
the
one
who
has
given
competition
to
King
Khan.
The
actress
has
launched
three
of
her
films
post-pandemic
and
all
those
made
wonders
on
box
office.
Besides
'Crew',
the
actress
was
featured
in
'Drishyam
2'
and
'Bhool
Bhulaiyaa
2'.
'Drishyam
2'
earned
Rs
286.36
crores
in
India
and
58.69
crores
globally.
Meanwhile,
'Bhul
Bhulaiyaa
2'
earned
266.88
globally.
WHAT
IS
'CREW'
BOX
OFFICE
COLLECTION?
Premiering
on
March
29,
'Crew'
has
a
stunning
9.25
crore
collection
on
box
office.
It
was
then
followd
by
9.75
crores
and
10.5
crore
on
weekend.
There
was
seen
a
significant
dip
in
the
box
office
collection
on
Monday,
grossing
only
4.2
crores.
Grossing
over
86
crores
worldwide,
the
movie
became
the
5th
highest
ranked
hindi
movies
of
2024.
'Crew'
featured
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor,
and
Kriti
Sanon
in
the
lead
role.
Kapil
Sharma
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
were
the
supporting
male
actors
in
the
heist
comedy
flick.
Rajesh
A
Krishnan
helmed
movie
was
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor,
and
Digvijay
Purohit.
The
storyline
of
the
movie
spins
around
three
crew
members
struggling
to
make
money
to
meet
their
wants.