After TMKOC's Sodhi; THIS Munna Bhai MBBS Actors' Missing Reports Since 8 Years Go Viral: DEETS

Munna
Bhai
MBBS
Actor's
Viral
Missing
Reports:
Popular
sit-com
Taarak
Mehta
Ka
Ooltah
Chashma's
Gurucharan
Singh
aka
Sodhi's
missing
reports
look
everyone
by
shock
yesterday.
The
actor,
who
quit
the
show
in
2020,
was
set
to
leave
for
Mumbai
from
the
Delhi
airport
on
April
22.
But
he
reportedly
didn't
take
the
flight.
Singh's
father
had
filed
a
police
complaint.
And
now,
after
Sodhi's
disappeance
complaint
went
viral,
missing
reports
of
yet
another
actor,
best
known
for
his
appearance
in
Munna
Bhai
MBBS,
has
resurfaced
on
social
media.
This
Munna
Bhai
MBBS
Actor
Has
Been
Missing
Since
8
Years
Did
you
guys
know
one
of
the
supporting
characters
from
Sanjay
Dutt-Arshad
Warsi's
cult
comedy,
Munna
Bhai
MBBS,
has
been
missing
for
8
years
now?
According
to
multiple
reports
surfacing
online,
Vishal
Thakkar,
whose
character
inspired
the
iconic
track
'Chaila
kya
surat
thi',
has
not
returned
home
since
31st
December
2015.
According
to
The
Indian
Express,
the
actor
had
left
his
house
on
December
31
and
told
his
mother
that
he
was
going
to
watch
a
film
on
that
day.
Reportedly,
he
had
also
asked
her
mother
Durga
to
tag
along
but
she
didn't
agree.
Later,
the
young
actor
had
borrowed
Rs
500
from
his
mother
and
had
allegedy
texted
his
father
at
10:30
PM,
saying
that
he
was
gonna
attend
a
party
and
would
come
back
the
next
morning.
Unfortunately,
he
never
came
back.
As
per
reports,
there
has
been
no
development
in
the
missing
case.
According
to
the
Police,
Vishal
was
last
seen
at
Godbunder
Road,
Thane,
with
his
girlfriend
on
1st
January
2016
at
around
11:45
AM
while
getting
into
an
autorickshaw
to
Andheri
for
a
shoot.
His
last
Facebook
post
was
a
'Happy
New
Year'
wish
on
the
same
day.