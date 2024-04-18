Ahan Shetty Gets "Sanki" as He Prepares for Upcoming Action Film

Ahan
Shetty
is
giving
his
all
to
prepare
for
his
upcoming
movie
"Sanki"!
The
actor
recently
took
to
Instagram
to
share
a
post-workout
selfie,
showcasing
his
dedication
to
fitness.
In
the
photo,
Ahan
shows
off
his
post
workout
pump
in
a
mirror
selfie,
clearly
showing
the
intensity
of
his
training.
He
captioned
the
photo
"feeling
SANKI." This
playful
caption
is
a
clear
reference
to
the
title
of
his
upcoming
film,
cleverly
hinting
at
the
action-packed
nature
of
the
role.
Ahan
has
previously
spoken
about
his
commitment
to
his
fitness
goals
for
"Sanki." He
mentioned
undergoing
a
rigorous
training
schedule,
which
includes
twice-daily
workouts.
This
dedication
extends
beyond
just
physical
exertion,
highlighting
the
mental
focus
and
discipline
required
for
such
a
transformation.
Fans
eagerly
await
Ahan's
performance
in
"Sanki," especially
considering
the
dedication
he's
pouring
into
his
preparation.
The
post-workout
selfie
offers
a
glimpse
into
the
hard
work
Ahan
is
putting
in,
raising
the
anticipation
for
the
film's
release.
Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 14:16 [IST]