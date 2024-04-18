English Edition
Ahan Shetty Gets "Sanki" as He Prepares for Upcoming Action Film

Ahan Shetty Gets Sanki as He Prepares for Upcoming FIlm

Ahan Shetty is giving his all to prepare for his upcoming movie "Sanki"! The actor recently took to Instagram to share a post-workout selfie, showcasing his dedication to fitness.

In the photo, Ahan shows off his post workout pump in a mirror selfie, clearly showing the intensity of his training. He captioned the photo "feeling SANKI." This playful caption is a clear reference to the title of his upcoming film, cleverly hinting at the action-packed nature of the role.

Ahan has previously spoken about his commitment to his fitness goals for "Sanki." He mentioned undergoing a rigorous training schedule, which includes twice-daily workouts. This dedication extends beyond just physical exertion, highlighting the mental focus and discipline required for such a transformation.

Fans eagerly await Ahan's performance in "Sanki," especially considering the dedication he's pouring into his preparation. The post-workout selfie offers a glimpse into the hard work Ahan is putting in, raising the anticipation for the film's release.

Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2024, 14:16 [IST]
