Ahead Of Shaitaan OTT Release, WHEN & WHERE To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer's Gujarati Original?

Shaitaan OTT Release: Ajay Devgn started this year with bang! The actor delivered one of the highest grossers of the first quarter of this year - Shaitaan. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the supernatural thriller also starred R Madhavan as the charming baddie, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala in key roles. While fans can't wait to watch/re-watch Shaitaan after its OTT release, here's where you can catch up the original flick of the Ajay Devgn starrer before the Hindi remake arrive on a streaming platflorm. Read on...

Shaitaan OTT Release Date & Platform

Shaitaan was released earlier this year on the special occasion of International Women's Day, i.e. March 8, 2024! The film was a box office success and fans can't wait for its OTT release.

According to latest buzz, Shaitaan is all set to have its digital premiere on Netflix on May 3. The streaming giant has already acquired the digital rights of Shaitaan, as per reports. However, there is no official announcement yet.

Ektaa R Kapoor To Make A Show On Gay Lovers After LSD 2? Producer BREAKS Silence: DEETS -

Here's Where You Can Watch Shaitaan's Gujarati Original

For those unawared, Devgn-Madhavan's Shaitaan is the Hindi remake of the Gujarati horror-thriller named Vash. As per reports, the OTT release of Vash was kept on hold until Shaitaan's theatrical release.

And now, ahead of Shaitaan's Netflix release, Vash is all set to release on ShemarooMe on April 26, 2024!

Confirming the same, the said streaming platform took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Experience the original thriller! 'Vash premieres on April 26th only on ShemarooMe."

About Vash

Written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik, the Gujarati original also starrerd Janki Bodiwala in the same role. The film released in cinemas in February 2023 and was a box office hit.

Met Gala 2024: Date, Theme, Guestlist & More; HERE's Everything To Know About The Biggest Fashion Event