Ahead Of Shaitaan OTT Release, WHEN & WHERE To Watch Ajay Devgn Starrer's Gujarati Original?

Shaitaan
OTT
Release:
Ajay
Devgn
started
this
year
with
bang!
The
actor
delivered
one
of
the
highest
grossers
of
the
first
quarter
of
this
year
-
Shaitaan.
Directed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
supernatural
thriller
also
starred
R
Madhavan
as
the
charming
baddie,
Jyotika
and
Janki
Bodiwala
in
key
roles.
While
fans
can't
wait
to
watch/re-watch
Shaitaan
after
its
OTT
release,
here's
where
you
can
catch
up
the
original
flick
of
the
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
before
the
Hindi
remake
arrive
on
a
streaming
platflorm.
Read
on...
Shaitaan
OTT
Release
Date
&
Platform
Shaitaan
was
released
earlier
this
year
on
the
special
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day,
i.e.
March
8,
2024!
The
film
was
a
box
office
success
and
fans
can't
wait
for
its
OTT
release.
According
to
latest
buzz,
Shaitaan
is
all
set
to
have
its
digital
premiere
on
Netflix
on
May
3.
The
streaming
giant
has
already
acquired
the
digital
rights
of
Shaitaan,
as
per
reports.
However,
there
is
no
official
announcement
yet.
Here's
Where
You
Can
Watch
Shaitaan's
Gujarati
Original
For
those
unawared,
Devgn-Madhavan's
Shaitaan
is
the
Hindi
remake
of
the
Gujarati
horror-thriller
named
Vash.
As
per
reports,
the
OTT
release
of
Vash
was
kept
on
hold
until
Shaitaan's
theatrical
release.
And
now,
ahead
of
Shaitaan's
Netflix
release,
Vash
is
all
set
to
release
on
ShemarooMe
on
April
26,
2024!
Confirming
the
same,
the
said
streaming
platform
took
to
X
(formerly
Twitter)
and
wrote,
"Experience
the
original
thriller!
'Vash
premieres
on
April
26th
only
on
ShemarooMe."
The
story
that
inspired
a
Bollywood
blockbuster
is
coming
to
haunt
you.🤫⏱️