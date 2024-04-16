Cannes: When Aishwarya Rai Introduced Purple Lipstick Trend, Nasty Trolls Dubbed It 'Kala Khatta Gola' Lips

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trolled For Setting New Trend At Cannes: 2016 was the time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's purple lipstick was all over the internet. The actress faced heavy trolling over her new look. She was the first actress who flaunted purple lisptick on red carpet without any hesitation. In one of her LIVEs, he said to her fans ahead of te film festival, "Cannes Film Festival is two days away and I still don't know what I am wearing. You guys can troll me as much as you want but the fact is I have just been too busy." Let us take a look at what she did to get maliciously trolled on social media.

AISHWARYA RAI BROUGHT PURPLE LIPS FASHION TREND AT CANNES

Wearing a flower embedded peach color off-shoulder dress, Aishwarya donned 2016's red carpet like never before. With heavy eye makeup, the actress flaunetd her lavender-blue lips. We still remember the day when she walked down the red carpet in blue lipstick, it was Sunday, and Twitter (now X) was heavily flooded with everyone commenting about the actress' appearance.

AISHWARYA HEAVILY TROLLED FOR WEARING PURPLE LIPSTICK

Aishwarya wearing purple color at red carpet became the most condemned lip shade. A user mocked her, "When Asian Paints sponsors your lipstick..." Another wrote, "When Black Currant is your favourite ice cream flavour..." "Ichiban lipstick is finally catching up," commented another. One commented, "Urban rich: Aishwarya's lips look like she had black current ice cream. Urban poor: Aishwarya's lips look like she had kala khatta gola."

When Asian Paints sponsors your lipstick... pic.twitter.com/bexCOmej4P — Sandesh Samant | संदेश सामंत (@sandesh_samant) May 15, 2016

When Black Currant is your favourite ice cream flavour... pic.twitter.com/irZOqcOGaE — The Lying Lama 2.0 (@KyaUkhaadLega) May 15, 2016

Ichiban lipstick is finally catching up. pic.twitter.com/QVOWegfKlW — Sameer Sewak (@Naa_Cheese) May 15, 2016

Despite some trolls, Aishwarya never failed to attend the biggest film festival. She remains to be the only Bollywood actress who always gets an invite for the event. In the last few year, we have seen Aishwarya coming to the red carpet with her daughter. To note, Aishwarya in 2022 forher movie Devdas.