Cannes: When Aishwarya Rai Introduced Purple Lipstick Trend, Nasty Trolls Dubbed It 'Kala Khatta Gola' Lips

Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
Trolled
For
Setting
New
Trend
At
Cannes:
2016
was
the
time
when
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan's
purple
lipstick
was
all
over
the
internet.
The
actress
faced
heavy
trolling
over
her
new
look.
She
was
the
first
actress
who
flaunted
purple
lisptick
on
red
carpet
without
any
hesitation.
In
one
of
her
LIVEs,
he
said
to
her
fans
ahead
of
te
film
festival,
"Cannes
Film
Festival
is
two
days
away
and
I
still
don't
know
what
I
am
wearing.
You
guys
can
troll
me
as
much
as
you
want
but
the
fact
is
I
have
just
been
too
busy." Let
us
take
a
look
at
what
she
did
to
get
maliciously
trolled
on
social
media.
AISHWARYA
RAI
BROUGHT
PURPLE
LIPS
FASHION
TREND
AT
CANNES
Wearing
a
flower
embedded
peach
color
off-shoulder
dress,
Aishwarya
donned
2016's
red
carpet
like
never
before.
With
heavy
eye
makeup,
the
actress
flaunetd
her
lavender-blue
lips.
We
still
remember
the
day
when
she
walked
down
the
red
carpet
in
blue
lipstick,
it
was
Sunday,
and
Twitter
(now
X)
was
heavily
flooded
with
everyone
commenting
about
the
actress' appearance.
AISHWARYA
HEAVILY
TROLLED
FOR
WEARING
PURPLE
LIPSTICK
Aishwarya
wearing
purple
color
at
red
carpet
became
the
most
condemned
lip
shade.
A
user
mocked
her,
"When
Asian
Paints
sponsors
your
lipstick..."
Another
wrote,
"When
Black
Currant
is
your
favourite
ice
cream
flavour..."
"Ichiban
lipstick
is
finally
catching
up,"
commented
another.
One
commented,
"Urban
rich:
Aishwarya's
lips
look
like
she
had
black
current
ice
cream.
Urban
poor:
Aishwarya's
lips
look
like
she
had
kala
khatta
gola."
Despite
some
trolls,
Aishwarya
never
failed
to
attend
the
biggest
film
festival.
She
remains
to
be
the
only
Bollywood
actress
who
always
gets
an
invite
for
the
event.
In
the
last
few
year,
we
have
seen
Aishwarya
coming
to
the
red
carpet
with
her
daughter.
To
note,
Aishwarya
in
2022
forher
movie
Devdas.
