Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Shaitaan
Leaked:
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
releases
of
the
year
and
rightfully
so.
After
all,
it
marks
Ajay's
first
collaboration
with
R
Madhavan
and
Jyotika.
Helmed
by
Vikas
Bahl,
the
movie
happens
to
be
a
psychological
thriller
in
the
lead
and
also
marks
Jyotika's
return
to
Bollywood
after
25
years.
She
was
last
seen
in
the
1998
release
Doli
Saja
Ke
Rakhna
opposite
Akshaye
Kahnna.
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
Shaitaan
has
finally
hit
the
theatres
today
and
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
audience.
However,
much
to
everyone's
shock,
the
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Yes,
Shaitaan
full
series
has
been
leaked
online
hours
after
it
had
its
OTT
release.
Shaitaan
full
movie
leaked
online
for
free
download
For
the
uninitiated,
Shaitaan
happens
to
be
the
remake
of
a
Gujarati
film
Vash.
According
to
media
reports,
Shaitaan
was
leaked
online
and
was
available
for
free
download
or
watching
online
for
free
in
HD
print
on
several
illegal
websites.
While
the
leak
has
come
as
a
shock
to
the
makers
and
is
likely
to
affect
its
viewership
worldwide.
Talking
about
Shaitaan
and
exploring
the
horror
genre,
Ajay
stated,
"It's
not
that
we
(superstars)
don't
want
to
do
horror
films.
If
we
get
something
interesting,
then
why
not?...
I
like
this
genre
and
I
was
waiting
to
explore
it
again.
When
I
did
'Bhoot'
we
got
a
lot
of
appreciation
after
that
I
didn't
get
any
script
that
was
good
in
this
genre"
To
note,
this
isn't
the
first
time
that
a
movie
has
fallen
prey
to
piracy.
Earlier
films
like
Maharani
season
3,
Article
370,
Madame
Web,
Dunki,
Fighter,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya,
Mr
and
Mrs
Smith
Season
1,
Aarya
Season
3,
The
Family
Plan
etc
were
leaked
online
within
hours
of
release.
While
piracy
has
been
a
menace,
the
showbiz
world
has
been
putting
in
efforts
to
fight
it.
But
looks
like
it
is
going
in
vain.
It
is
important
to
note
that
although
the
temptation
of
watching
a
recently
released
film
or
web
series
without
any
expense
might
be
compelling,
it
is
crucial
to
recognize
that
indulging
in
such
activities
amounts
to
an
illegal
and
non-bailable
offense.
Piracy
not
only
harms
dedicated
individuals
in
the
entertainment
industry
but
also
undermines
the
earnings
generated
from
creative
pursuits.
DISCLAIMER:
FILMIBEAT
doesn't
support
or
promote
piracy,
as
it
is
a
criminal
offence
under
the
Copyright
Act
of
1957.
We
sincerely
request
that
you
refrain
from
participating
in
any
such
practise
or
encouraging
piracy
in
any
form.