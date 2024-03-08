Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan Leaked Online In HD For Free Download After Its Theatrical Release

Shaitaan Leaked: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and rightfully so. After all, it marks Ajay's first collaboration with R Madhavan and Jyotika. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the movie happens to be a psychological thriller in the lead and also marks Jyotika's return to Bollywood after 25 years. She was last seen in the 1998 release Doli Saja Ke Rakhna opposite Akshaye Kahnna.

After creating immense buzz in the town, Shaitaan has finally hit the theatres today and has opened to decent reviews from the audience. However, much to everyone's shock, the movie has fallen prey to piracy. Yes, Shaitaan full series has been leaked online hours after it had its OTT release.

Shaitaan full movie leaked online for free download

For the uninitiated, Shaitaan happens to be the remake of a Gujarati film Vash. According to media reports, Shaitaan was leaked online and was available for free download or watching online for free in HD print on several illegal websites. While the leak has come as a shock to the makers and is likely to affect its viewership worldwide.

Talking about Shaitaan and exploring the horror genre, Ajay stated, "It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not?... I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did 'Bhoot' we got a lot of appreciation after that I didn't get any script that was good in this genre"

To note, this isn't the first time that a movie has fallen prey to piracy. Earlier films like Maharani season 3, Article 370, Madame Web, Dunki, Fighter, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Mr and Mrs Smith Season 1, Aarya Season 3, The Family Plan etc were leaked online within hours of release. While piracy has been a menace, the showbiz world has been putting in efforts to fight it. But looks like it is going in vain.

It is important to note that although the temptation of watching a recently released film or web series without any expense might be compelling, it is crucial to recognize that indulging in such activities amounts to an illegal and non-bailable offense. Piracy not only harms dedicated individuals in the entertainment industry but also undermines the earnings generated from creative pursuits.

